Trump held a phone conversation with the head of China

US President Donald Trump had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xinhua reported on September 19, writes UNN.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday - the report says.

Details of the conversation were not provided.

But Bloomberg notes that Trump and Xi are expected to reach a deal on TikTok.

The two leaders are "likely to greenlight a deal that would allow the Chinese app, used by 170 million Americans, to remain in the US." This, as stated, means that Beijing will license TikTok's valuable algorithm to a new company, the majority of which is US-owned, and all data will be stored abroad.

However, as noted, TikTok is just one round of negotiations. The call is expected to be a prelude to a leaders' summit in South Korea next month, where more issues can be discussed. "Trump wants a big, beautiful deal," the publication notes.

"With a looming Supreme Court decision (US) that threatens to overturn his tariffs, he has less and less time to get anything more from China than a lease agreement for its best technologies," the publication concludes.

