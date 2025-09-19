$41.250.05
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 6330 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 5100 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 12527 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 28958 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 46945 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 43420 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64516 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44398 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52034 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 80586 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Trump held a phone conversation with the head of China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders are likely to reach an agreement on TikTok, which will allow the app to remain in the US.

Trump held a phone conversation with the head of China

US President Donald Trump had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xinhua reported on September 19, writes UNN.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday

- the report says.

Details of the conversation were not provided.

But Bloomberg notes that Trump and Xi are expected to reach a deal on TikTok. 

The two leaders are "likely to greenlight a deal that would allow the Chinese app, used by 170 million Americans, to remain in the US." This, as stated, means that Beijing will license TikTok's valuable algorithm to a new company, the majority of which is US-owned, and all data will be stored abroad.

However, as noted, TikTok is just one round of negotiations. The call is expected to be a prelude to a leaders' summit in South Korea next month, where more issues can be discussed. "Trump wants a big, beautiful deal," the publication notes.

"With a looming Supreme Court decision (US) that threatens to overturn his tariffs, he has less and less time to get anything more from China than a lease agreement for its best technologies," the publication concludes.

Julia Shramko

