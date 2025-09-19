Trump held a phone conversation with the head of China
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders are likely to reach an agreement on TikTok, which will allow the app to remain in the US.
US President Donald Trump had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xinhua reported on September 19, writes UNN.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday
Details of the conversation were not provided.
But Bloomberg notes that Trump and Xi are expected to reach a deal on TikTok.
The two leaders are "likely to greenlight a deal that would allow the Chinese app, used by 170 million Americans, to remain in the US." This, as stated, means that Beijing will license TikTok's valuable algorithm to a new company, the majority of which is US-owned, and all data will be stored abroad.
However, as noted, TikTok is just one round of negotiations. The call is expected to be a prelude to a leaders' summit in South Korea next month, where more issues can be discussed. "Trump wants a big, beautiful deal," the publication notes.
"With a looming Supreme Court decision (US) that threatens to overturn his tariffs, he has less and less time to get anything more from China than a lease agreement for its best technologies," the publication concludes.
Trump wants to finalize TikTok deal with Xi on Friday18.09.25, 18:17 • 3058 views