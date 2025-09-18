Trump wants to finalize TikTok deal with Xi on Friday

US President Donald Trump said he wants to finalize a deal with Xi on TikTok on Friday, and also stressed that America will receive a "huge commission plus," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

At a press conference, Trump stated that the US is receiving a "commission plus" for mediating the sale of TikTok assets to an American buyer, adding that he himself uses the app to watch social media videos "quite legitimately."

The China-linked app has raised concerns about US national security, leading to a law requiring its owner ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets or ban the app. Since January, Trump has extended the ban several times. On Friday, Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump stated that it was the murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk who first convinced him to sign up for TikTok.

"The United States is getting a huge commission plus," Trump said, without clarifying what that term means in the context of the deal.

TikTok deal with China reached - Trump