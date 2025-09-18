$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 13155 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 22005 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 15522 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 15076 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 24386 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14899 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 44289 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43519 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33279 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump wants to finalize TikTok deal with Xi on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to finalize a deal with Xi on TikTok on Friday, emphasizing that America would receive a "huge commission plus." He also noted that the US would receive a "commission plus" for mediating the sale of TikTok assets to an American buyer.

Trump wants to finalize TikTok deal with Xi on Friday

US President Donald Trump said he wants to finalize a deal with Xi on TikTok on Friday, and also stressed that America will receive a "huge commission plus," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

At a press conference, Trump stated that the US is receiving a "commission plus" for mediating the sale of TikTok assets to an American buyer, adding that he himself uses the app to watch social media videos "quite legitimately."

The China-linked app has raised concerns about US national security, leading to a law requiring its owner ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets or ban the app. Since January, Trump has extended the ban several times. On Friday, Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump stated that it was the murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk who first convinced him to sign up for TikTok.

"The United States is getting a huge commission plus," Trump said, without clarifying what that term means in the context of the deal.

TikTok deal with China reached - Trump

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
ByteDance
TikTok
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China