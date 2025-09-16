$41.230.05
TikTok deal with China reached - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with China on TikTok has been reached. He plans to finalize the details of the deal during a conversation with Xi Jinping on Friday.

TikTok deal with China reached - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that agreements with China regarding TikTok have already been reached, and he plans to finalize the details during a conversation with Xi Jinping on Friday, UNN reports, citing the American leader's statement during a conversation with journalists.

Details

We have a deal on TikTok. I have reached an agreement with China. I am going to talk to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything

 - said Trump.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced an agreement with China on TikTok ownership after trade negotiations in Madrid. The details of the agreement will be finalized during Trump's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Technology company Oracle may participate in the agreement between the US and China, which will allow TikTok to remain on the American market.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States