US launches investigation into special prosecutor in cases against Trump

A federal agency in the United States has launched an official investigation into former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who led two criminal investigations into President Donald Trump after his first term in the White House, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The Office of Special Counsel confirmed that it is investigating whether Jack Smith violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their position for political activity. The decision was made after a request for an investigation filed by US Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas.

The Office of Special Counsel investigation, first reported by the New York Post, is the latest in a series of actions taken by Trump and his allies against their perceived political enemies. Smith, who resigned from his position in January after Trump's election victory, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier this week, Cotton accused Smith of aggressively pursuing cases against Trump to harm his presidential campaign. He called Smith "a political operative masquerading as a public servant" in a series of posts on X.

"That's why I asked OSC to immediately investigate this unprecedented interference in the 2024 election," Cotton wrote on X.

A former war crimes prosecutor, Smith brought two criminal cases against Trump: one accusing him of unlawfully retaining classified materials, and the other of Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, which led to the January 6, 2021 attack, opens a new tab on the US Capitol.

Neither case has gone to trial, as they have been delayed and subjected to a series of legal challenges, including a decision by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court that granted former presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

Smith closed both cases after Trump's election victory, citing a long-standing Department of Justice policy against prosecuting a sitting president, but in January published a report stating that the evidence he had gathered would have been sufficient to convict Trump in court.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and criticized the prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to harm his campaign.

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of federal employees but does not have the authority to bring criminal charges. It differs from the type of special prosecutor's office that Smith previously headed, appointed by the Department of Justice to handle criminal cases.

