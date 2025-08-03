US launches investigation into special prosecutor in cases against Trump

$41.710.00
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 47851 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 46084 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 108018 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 259681 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231817 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 120972 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 109094 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205764 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76539 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Tags
Authors
Russian cities under drone attack: explosions and fire at an oil refinery in Sochi (video)
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 33553 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 259681 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231817 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
US launches investigation into special prosecutor in cases against Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A US federal agency has launched an official investigation into former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who handled cases against Donald Trump. The investigation concerns a possible violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their position for political activity.

US launches investigation into special prosecutor in cases against Trump

A federal agency in the United States has launched an official investigation into former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who led two criminal investigations into President Donald Trump after his first term in the White House, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Office of Special Counsel confirmed that it is investigating whether Jack Smith violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their position for political activity. The decision was made after a request for an investigation filed by US Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas.

The Office of Special Counsel investigation, first reported by the New York Post, is the latest in a series of actions taken by Trump and his allies against their perceived political enemies. Smith, who resigned from his position in January after Trump's election victory, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier this week, Cotton accused Smith of aggressively pursuing cases against Trump to harm his presidential campaign. He called Smith "a political operative masquerading as a public servant" in a series of posts on X.

"That's why I asked OSC to immediately investigate this unprecedented interference in the 2024 election," Cotton wrote on X.

Context

A former war crimes prosecutor, Smith brought two criminal cases against Trump: one accusing him of unlawfully retaining classified materials, and the other of Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, which led to the January 6, 2021 attack, opens a new tab on the US Capitol.

Neither case has gone to trial, as they have been delayed and subjected to a series of legal challenges, including a decision by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court that granted former presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

Smith closed both cases after Trump's election victory, citing a long-standing Department of Justice policy against prosecuting a sitting president, but in January published a report stating that the evidence he had gathered would have been sufficient to convict Trump in court.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and criticized the prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to harm his campaign.

Reference

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of federal employees but does not have the authority to bring criminal charges. It differs from the type of special prosecutor's office that Smith previously headed, appointed by the Department of Justice to handle criminal cases.

Addition

The United States Senate goes on summer recess without passing a bill on sanctions against Russia, which gives Trump the exclusive right to decide on their introduction. Democrats are skeptical about punishing Putin, despite their disappointment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

