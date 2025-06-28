$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
June 27, 11:13 AM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
US Supreme Court limits judges' ability to block decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

On June 27, the US Supreme Court ruled to limit the rights of judges to block presidential decisions, particularly regarding Trump's executive order to revoke birthright citizenship for non-citizens. This decision, approved by 6 conservative judges against 3, strengthens the president's powers and changes the procedure for challenging executive actions.

US Supreme Court limits judges' ability to block decisions

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday, June 27, announced a decision on the temporary injunctions that lower courts had applied against the decrees of President Donald Trump. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The US Supreme Court has limited judges' rights to block presidential decisions. This case concerned Donald Trump's attempt to revoke birthright citizenship for non-citizens and illegal migrants through an executive order.

It is reported that the Supreme Court, supported by 6 conservative judges against 3, ruled in favor of Trump. The judges noted that their decision concerned the powers of the president in general, and was not a specific response to Trump's attempt to revoke birthright citizenship.

Experts believe that this decision will change the procedure for challenging executive actions in the future and note that there will likely be new lawsuits regarding Friday's decision

- writes the publication.

Trump called such a decision a victory that strengthens the Constitution and the separation of powers. He accused "radical leftist judges" of trying to undermine his authority and warned that nationwide injunctions pose a "serious threat to democracy."

However, it is emphasized that courts can still suspend presidential actions that they deem unconstitutional or illegal. However, since this will happen later in the legal process, presidents will have more opportunities to implement their policies.

Recall

Donald Trump, from the first day of his term on December 9, 2024, announced his intention to revoke birthright citizenship through executive actions. He also confirmed plans for the deportation of illegal migrants with their families.

In January 2025, Federal Judge John Coughenour imposed a 14-day ban on the execution of Trump's order to restrict American citizenship by birthright. The judge called the order "clearly unconstitutional" and granted the request of the Washington Attorney General.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States
