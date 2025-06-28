US Supreme Court limits judges' ability to block decisions

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday, June 27, announced a decision on the temporary injunctions that lower courts had applied against the decrees of President Donald Trump. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The US Supreme Court has limited judges' rights to block presidential decisions. This case concerned Donald Trump's attempt to revoke birthright citizenship for non-citizens and illegal migrants through an executive order.

It is reported that the Supreme Court, supported by 6 conservative judges against 3, ruled in favor of Trump. The judges noted that their decision concerned the powers of the president in general, and was not a specific response to Trump's attempt to revoke birthright citizenship.

Experts believe that this decision will change the procedure for challenging executive actions in the future and note that there will likely be new lawsuits regarding Friday's decision - writes the publication.

Trump called such a decision a victory that strengthens the Constitution and the separation of powers. He accused "radical leftist judges" of trying to undermine his authority and warned that nationwide injunctions pose a "serious threat to democracy."

However, it is emphasized that courts can still suspend presidential actions that they deem unconstitutional or illegal. However, since this will happen later in the legal process, presidents will have more opportunities to implement their policies.

Recall

Donald Trump, from the first day of his term on December 9, 2024, announced his intention to revoke birthright citizenship through executive actions. He also confirmed plans for the deportation of illegal migrants with their families.

In January 2025, Federal Judge John Coughenour imposed a 14-day ban on the execution of Trump's order to restrict American citizenship by birthright. The judge called the order "clearly unconstitutional" and granted the request of the Washington Attorney General.