Supreme Court allows Trump to ban transgender and non-binary people from choosing gender on passports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Donald Trump administration to implement a policy that restricts the right of transgender and non-binary people to indicate their gender identity on passports. This decision effectively overturns the changes made by the Joe Biden administration, which allowed the selection of an "X" marker for non-binary individuals.

Supreme Court allows Trump to ban transgender and non-binary people from choosing gender on passports

The Supreme Court of the United States has allowed the administration of Donald Trump to implement a policy that restricts the right of transgender and non-binary people to indicate their gender identity in passports. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

On Thursday, November 6, the US Supreme Court allowed the administration of President Donald Trump to implement a policy that prohibits transgender and non-binary people from indicating their gender identity in their passports.

The State Department changed the rules after Trump in January signed an executive order stating that the US officially recognizes only two genders - male and female - based on birth certificates and "biological characteristics."

Trump signs executive order recognizing only two genders in federal documents22.01.25, 09:22 • 29544 views

For example, in February, transgender actress Hunter Schafer stated that her new passport indicated male gender, although in her driver's license and old passport she had been listed as female for many years.

Trump signs executive order banning transgender people from competing in women's sports06.02.25, 00:36 • 31194 views

Plaintiffs believe that such restrictions are discriminatory and create danger for transgender people. In their opinion, the requirement to indicate gender according to birth data deprives them of the opportunity to have valid travel documents and makes them vulnerable to persecution.

By classifying people by gender assigned at birth and indicating it in passports solely on this basis, the State Department deprives plaintiffs of the opportunity to have a valid identity document and travel safely

- the lawyers noted in court documents.

The system of indicating gender in passports has been in effect in the US since the 1970s, and the ability to change it based on medical documents appeared in the 1990s.

In 2021, the Joe Biden administration canceled these requirements, allowing non-binary people to choose the "X" designation. The new Supreme Court decision effectively stops these changes and returns the old rules.

US approves defense budget with restrictions for transgender people11.09.25, 09:37 • 3726 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Associated Press
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States