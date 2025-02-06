ukenru
Trump signs executive order banning transgender people from competing in women's sports

Trump signs executive order banning transgender people from competing in women's sports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30921 views

The US President signs an executive order banning biological men from participating in women's sports. Failure to comply with the decree threatens to cut off federal funding for educational institutions.

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree banning men who have changed their gender from participating in sports competitions in women's categories. This is reported by the Voice of America with reference to Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, February 05, the President of the United States of America signed a decree banning biological men from participating in sports competitions on an equal footing with women.

The Trump administration will protect the proud traditions of women athletes and we will not allow men to beat, injure and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be women's sports only

- Donald Trump said.

He emphasized that he considers the previous administration's gender policy a "militant transgender ideology." He added that "men posing as girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories" and "invaded more than 11,000 competitions intended for women.

"But all of that ends today," Trump said, "because with this executive order, the war on women's sports is over.

Trump signs executive order to withdraw the US from the UN Human Rights Council04.02.25, 21:33 • 56172 views

On the eve of the signing, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt noted that the order would affect the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

The president does expect the Olympic Committee and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to no longer allow men to participate in women's sports

- Caroline Levitt said.

The White House spokeswoman added that Trump plans to meet with women "who have been affected by the fact that this decision was not made in the country before.

The order is "immediately enforceable" nationwide. Failure to comply threatens to cut off federal funding to any school that allows transgender women or girls to participate in sports designed for women.

According to Reuters, the decree is expected to be challenged in court. The number of athletes who will be affected by the decree is insignificant.

Polls have shown that the majority of Americans oppose transgender athletes competing alongside the gender they are not biologically assigned to

- Voice of America writes.

The president of the National Association of Collegiate Athletics said in December that he was aware of fewer than 10 transgender athletes among the 520,000 athletes who compete at the association's 1,100 member universities.

Recall

The President of the United States has banned federally funded healthcare facilities from providing gender reassignment services to people under 19. The decree prohibits hormone therapy and surgery and excludes insurance coverage for such procedures.

Trump issues executive order targeting transgender troops28.01.25, 10:00 • 30463 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
los-angelesLos Angeles

