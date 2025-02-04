Trump signs executive order to withdraw the US from the UN Human Rights Council

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has signed a document on the termination of US cooperation with the UN Human Rights Council and UNRWA. This is reported by UNN with reference to the international agency Reuters.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, February 4, US President Donald Trump signed a decree during an event in the Oval Office of the White House to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Trump also signed what he called a "very tough" directive that restores his campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran - the news agency said in a statement.

In addition, according to Reuters, Trump said that U.S. funding for the UN is generally disproportionate.

Recall

The day before, it became known that the Trump administration plans to sign an executive order to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and to stop funding humanitarian aid in Gaza. The United States has repeatedly criticized the Council's activities, pointing to its bias against Israel and lack of effectiveness in combating human rights violations in other countries.

