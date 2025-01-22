Trump signs executive order recognizing only two genders in federal documents

The order of the newly elected US president contradicts the statements of transgender Americans who claim that they are trying to use spaces that correspond to their gender identity.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to CBS News.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that the federal government's policy is to recognize only “two sexes, male and female,” eliminating the option for Americans to check “other” or “X” on federal forms. The executive order also brings about radical changes in how the federal government recognizes gender identity.

Donald Trump has long promised to change the federal government's approach to gender identification, and during the election campaign, his remarks about preventing transgender athletes from participating in women's sports provoked the loudest reaction from his campaign supporters.

Immediately after taking office on Monday evening CET, Trump announced that he wanted to issue an executive order that the new US government in Washington would recognize only two genders, namely men and women.

Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex are increasingly using legal and other means of social coercion to prevent men from identifying as women and from accessing intimate same-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from shelters for women who have experienced domestic violence to women's showers in the workplace.

This is wrong - Mr. Trump's decree says.

The Gender Executive Order stated that the federal government should not use terms such as gender identity, instead using the sex assigned at birth.

“Federal funds should not be used to promote gender ideology. Each agency must evaluate the terms of the grant and the preferences of the grantees and ensure that the grant funds do not promote gender ideology,” the decree says.

The order contradicts the statements of transgender Americans who say they are trying to use spaces that match their gender identity, not “to access intimate same-sex spaces and activities designed for women.

Thomas Berry, Director of the Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, noted that the executive order is broad in scope, but some aspects of it may contradict the 2020 Supreme Court decision.

In the case of Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, the Supreme Court ruled by a 6-3 vote that it is illegal for an employer to fire an employee because he or she is gay or transgender.

“This is such a wide-ranging executive order. I think some of it he has the authority to do, and some parts of it are going to be more controversial. So one of the things that strikes me immediately, and I wonder, is how much he's going to try to counter the Supreme Court's Boston decision over the last five years, where the Supreme Court clearly ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to both sexual orientation and gender identity and discrimination on the basis of So it's a law that's up to the Supreme Court to interpret, and the Supreme Court has made a binding decision,” Berry said of Mr. Trump's actions.

UNN reported that the order signed by Trump requires that the term “sex” rather than “gender” be used in theline itemand also mandates that government-issued identification documents, including passports and visas, be based on the document's “unchangeable biological classification as male or female.

Trump plans to discharge all transgender people from the military - The Times