Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma July 10, 12:07 PM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM
Court blocks Trump's executive order to revoke birthright citizenship - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A federal court in New Hampshire has temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order, which revokes automatic citizenship for children born in the United States. The decision has been postponed for seven days to allow for an appeal.

Court blocks Trump's executive order to revoke birthright citizenship - Politico

A federal court in New Hampshire has temporarily blocked the enforcement of an executive order by US President Donald Trump, which revokes automatic citizenship for children born in the United States. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Judge Joseph Laplante postponed the decision for seven days so that the Trump administration could file an urgent appeal. Earlier, the Department of Justice agreed that the order would not take effect until July 27.

Laplante prohibited federal immigration agencies, the State Department, the Department of Agriculture, and Medicare and Medicaid centers from enforcing birthright citizenship requirements

- the article states.

Reference

The order, signed by Trump on January 20 – his first day in office – stipulates that children born in the US will not be considered citizens unless at least one parent is a citizen. A significant number of lawyers believe that this document contradicts the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

According to Trump, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born in the country, "had nothing to do with illegal immigration," but was adopted after the Civil War of 1861–1865 to protect the children of freed slaves.

In March, the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to allow partial implementation of the plan to revoke birthright citizenship for children of immigrants and foreign tourists.

Trump flaunted a "gold card" for $5 million with his face on it, which can be used to buy US citizenship04.04.25, 11:59 • 11644 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
United States Department of State
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
