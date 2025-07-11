Court blocks Trump's executive order to revoke birthright citizenship - Politico

A federal court in New Hampshire has temporarily blocked the enforcement of an executive order by US President Donald Trump, which revokes automatic citizenship for children born in the United States. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Judge Joseph Laplante postponed the decision for seven days so that the Trump administration could file an urgent appeal. Earlier, the Department of Justice agreed that the order would not take effect until July 27.

Laplante prohibited federal immigration agencies, the State Department, the Department of Agriculture, and Medicare and Medicaid centers from enforcing birthright citizenship requirements - the article states.

Reference

The order, signed by Trump on January 20 – his first day in office – stipulates that children born in the US will not be considered citizens unless at least one parent is a citizen. A significant number of lawyers believe that this document contradicts the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

According to Trump, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born in the country, "had nothing to do with illegal immigration," but was adopted after the Civil War of 1861–1865 to protect the children of freed slaves.

In March, the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to allow partial implementation of the plan to revoke birthright citizenship for children of immigrants and foreign tourists.

