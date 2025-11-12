Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffs

US President Donald Trump said that the US would be obliged to pay $3 trillion in compensation and lost investments if the White House loses the tariff case in the Supreme Court. This was reported by Axios, informs UNN.

Details

According to Trump, incorrect data was provided to the US Supreme Court.

The cancellation of tariffs in the event of a negative decision, including made and planned investments, as well as refunds, will amount to more than $3 trillion - said the US President.

He added that such a development of events "would be devastating" for the future of the country.

At the same time, according to the publication, with such statements Trump is trying to increase pressure on the court "to preserve a central element of his economic policy," while if the tariffs are found illegal, the issue of returning tariff fees may become the subject of a completely new lawsuit.

Context

Currently, the US Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs on a huge number of countries.

On August 29, the US Court of Appeals ruled that most of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump were illegal.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that every US citizen would receive $2,000 from the proceeds of new tariffs.

