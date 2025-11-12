$41.960.02
November 11, 07:55 PM
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Publications
Exclusives
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Donald Trump stated that the US could lose $3 trillion if it loses the tariff case in the Supreme Court. According to him, such a development "would be devastating" for the country's future.

Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffs

US President Donald Trump said that the US would be obliged to pay $3 trillion in compensation and lost investments if the White House loses the tariff case in the Supreme Court. This was reported by Axios, informs UNN.

Details

According to Trump, incorrect data was provided to the US Supreme Court.

The cancellation of tariffs in the event of a negative decision, including made and planned investments, as well as refunds, will amount to more than $3 trillion

- said the US President.

He added that such a development of events "would be devastating" for the future of the country.

At the same time, according to the publication, with such statements Trump is trying to increase pressure on the court "to preserve a central element of his economic policy," while if the tariffs are found illegal, the issue of returning tariff fees may become the subject of a completely new lawsuit.

Context

Currently, the US Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs on a huge number of countries.

On August 29, the US Court of Appeals ruled that most of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump were illegal.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that every US citizen would receive $2,000 from the proceeds of new tariffs.

Trump: US to lower import tariffs for India after reduction in Russian oil purchases11.11.25, 00:22 • 13691 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

