Trump ready to discuss Epstein's accomplice pardon with DOJ, says Diddy also requested it

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to discuss with the Department of Justice the possibility of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sexual exploitation of minors. At the same time, Trump stated that American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was recently convicted of prostitution-related crimes, also filed a request for a pardon, UNN reports with reference to Reuters and NBC News.

Details

When Trump was asked to confirm whether he was considering a pardon for her, he replied: "I wouldn't consider that. I don't know anything about it."

I haven't heard that name in so long. I can say one thing - I'll have to look into it. I really will have to look into it. I'll talk to the Department of Justice. - he added.

Trump also stated that Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison on prostitution-related charges, had filed a request for a pardon.

Addition

On Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal, who was convicted of recruiting and grooming underage girls who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Thus, her conviction on three counts and 20-year prison sentence remained in effect. This decision was part of a series of rejections of dozens of appeals that had accumulated before the start of the new nine-month court season, the publication writes.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, argued in court documents that the agreement Epstein made with then-US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta, not to prosecute him or potential co-conspirators, should apply to one of the three counts in her case, which was heard in New York.

We are, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court refused to hear Ghislaine Maxwell's case. But this fight is not over. Serious legal and factual questions remain unresolved, and we will continue to use all available avenues to ensure justice. - Markus stated.

The lawyer, as indicated, did not specify what these options would be after the appeal was rejected, but it could include a request for a presidential pardon, as Trump said.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the Supreme Court's decision, the publication states.

Recall

The US Congressional Commission published another series of Jeffrey Epstein's legacy documents. Among the documents are new pages from the scandalous financier's personal records, including contacts and a calendar. Despite interest in the publications, the documents offered only a limited amount of new data regarding Epstein's specific connections with politicians.

The publication coincided with Trump's trip to Great Britain and once again renewed interest in the cooperation of financier Epstein with Donald Trump and other influential figures.