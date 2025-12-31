$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainians to get mobile communication and internet in the EU without additional charges from January 1: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

From January 1, 2026, Ukrainians will be able to use mobile communication in 27 EU countries at domestic rates. Ukraine has become the first non-EU country to join the European Union's roaming zone.

Ukrainians to get mobile communication and internet in the EU without additional charges from January 1: details

"Roaming like at home" with the European Union is being introduced for Ukraine starting January 1, 2026 - Ukrainians will be able to use mobile communications and the internet in 27 EU countries at the same price as at home - without additional overpayments, government officials announced, UNN writes.

 Starting January 1, 2026, the "Roam Like at Home" regime will be introduced for mobile users, which provides the opportunity to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile internet in 27 European Union countries at the domestic rate, without additional charges

- reported the NCEC regulator.

The parliament indicated that on January 1, 2026, Law No. 4345-IX on "digital visa-free travel" comes into force, which connects Ukraine to the EU's "Roam Like at Home" policy. European roaming rules are being implemented into national legislation, creating a "digital bridge" between Ukraine and the EU.

Ukrainians will be able to greet their relatives abroad and use the internet in European Union countries at their operator's rates - similar conditions will apply to Europeans coming to Ukraine

- emphasized in parliament.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation indicated that Ukraine has become the first country outside the EU to join the European Union's roaming zone.

Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission17.06.25, 17:59 • 3305 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologiesOur people abroad
European Union
Ukraine