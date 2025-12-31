Ukrainians to get mobile communication and internet in the EU without additional charges from January 1: details

"Roaming like at home" with the European Union is being introduced for Ukraine starting January 1, 2026 - Ukrainians will be able to use mobile communications and the internet in 27 EU countries at the same price as at home - without additional overpayments, government officials announced, UNN writes.

Starting January 1, 2026, the "Roam Like at Home" regime will be introduced for mobile users, which provides the opportunity to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile internet in 27 European Union countries at the domestic rate, without additional charges - reported the NCEC regulator.

The parliament indicated that on January 1, 2026, Law No. 4345-IX on "digital visa-free travel" comes into force, which connects Ukraine to the EU's "Roam Like at Home" policy. European roaming rules are being implemented into national legislation, creating a "digital bridge" between Ukraine and the EU.

Ukrainians will be able to greet their relatives abroad and use the internet in European Union countries at their operator's rates - similar conditions will apply to Europeans coming to Ukraine - emphasized in parliament.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation indicated that Ukraine has become the first country outside the EU to join the European Union's roaming zone.

