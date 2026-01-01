Ukrainians in the EU can now use mobile communications and the internet at "home" rates: what it means

From today, Ukrainians in the EU will be able to use mobile communications and the Internet at the same price as at home - without additional overpayments, government officials said, UNN reports.

Details

This became possible due to the entry into force of Law No. 4345-IX on "digital visa-free travel", which came into effect on January 1, 2026, and connects Ukraine to the EU's "Roam Like at Home" policy. European roaming rules are being implemented into national legislation, creating a "digital bridge" between Ukraine and the EU.

From January 1, 2026, the "Roam Like at Home" regime will be introduced for mobile users, which provides for the possibility of making calls, sending SMS and using mobile Internet in 27 European Union countries at the domestic tariff, without additional charge - reported the regulator NCEC.

"Ukrainians will be able to greet their relatives abroad and use the Internet in European Union countries at their operator's tariffs - similar conditions will apply to Europeans who come to Ukraine," the parliament emphasized.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation indicated that Ukraine became the first country outside the EU to join the European Union's roaming zone.

Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission