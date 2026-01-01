Ukrainians in the EU can now use mobile communications and the internet at "home" rates: what it means

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 13973 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 16340 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 15939 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 17946 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 17913 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 18838 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 21880 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19991 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17682 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16020 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.1m/s
81%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's company launches its own cryptocurrency to incentivize shareholdersDecember 31, 04:27 PM • 7382 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 21975 views
Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025December 31, 05:17 PM • 3924 views
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peaceDecember 31, 07:52 PM • 8434 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideo11:33 PM • 5056 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 13974 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 21978 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 68348 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 68647 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 62338 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026Photo12:07 AM • 1178 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it12:00 AM • 1632 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 21978 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 12413 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 19763 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The New York Times

Ukrainians in the EU can now use mobile communications and the internet at "home" rates: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Starting January 1, 2026, Ukrainians in the EU will be able to use mobile communications and the internet at domestic rates. This became possible thanks to Law No. 4345-IX, which integrates Ukraine into the EU's "Roam Like at Home" policy.

Ukrainians in the EU can now use mobile communications and the internet at "home" rates: what it means

From today, Ukrainians in the EU will be able to use mobile communications and the Internet at the same price as at home - without additional overpayments, government officials said, UNN reports.

Details

This became possible due to the entry into force of Law No. 4345-IX on "digital visa-free travel", which came into effect on January 1, 2026, and connects Ukraine to the EU's "Roam Like at Home" policy. European roaming rules are being implemented into national legislation, creating a "digital bridge" between Ukraine and the EU.

From January 1, 2026, the "Roam Like at Home" regime will be introduced for mobile users, which provides for the possibility of making calls, sending SMS and using mobile Internet in 27 European Union countries at the domestic tariff, without additional charge

- reported the regulator NCEC.

"Ukrainians will be able to greet their relatives abroad and use the Internet in European Union countries at their operator's tariffs - similar conditions will apply to Europeans who come to Ukraine," the parliament emphasized.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation indicated that Ukraine became the first country outside the EU to join the European Union's roaming zone.

Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission17.06.25, 17:59 • 3310 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
Technology
European Union
Ukraine