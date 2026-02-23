Russian losses at the front reach 35,000 people monthly – Zelenskyy

Russia is losing up to 35,000 of its contingent every month. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with BBC News, UNN reports.

"On average, since December, we have started eliminating 30-35 thousand (per month - ed.)," the head of state said, clarifying that this refers to killed and seriously wounded Russian military personnel, i.e., irreversible losses.

At the same time, monthly mobilization in Russia, according to his estimates, amounts to about 40-44 thousand people, but not all of them go directly to the front line. In addition, he clarified that not all mobilized personnel reach the first line of the front.

Zelenskyy also added that the cost of the occupiers' advance is high: according to approximate calculations, each kilometer of advance costs Russia about 157 killed soldiers.

British intelligence reported that Russia is increasingly relying on foreign mercenaries from Asian and African countries due to Russia's inability to promptly replace human losses with its own citizens. According to British intelligence and reports from the Ukrainian side, thousands of mercenaries from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cuba, Nigeria, and Senegal are currently fighting on Russia's side.