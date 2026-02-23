$43.270.01
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 14886 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 24409 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 45093 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 42135 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 46133 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 43473 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49929 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 55303 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43810 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Russian losses at the front reach 35,000 people monthly – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that every kilometer of the occupiers' advance costs Russia about 157 dead.

Russian losses at the front reach 35,000 people monthly – Zelenskyy

Russia is losing up to 35,000 of its contingent every month. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with BBC News, UNN reports.

"On average, since December, we have started eliminating 30-35 thousand (per month - ed.)," the head of state said, clarifying that this refers to killed and seriously wounded Russian military personnel, i.e., irreversible losses.

At the same time, monthly mobilization in Russia, according to his estimates, amounts to about 40-44 thousand people, but not all of them go directly to the front line. In addition, he clarified that not all mobilized personnel reach the first line of the front.

Zelenskyy also added that the cost of the occupiers' advance is high: according to approximate calculations, each kilometer of advance costs Russia about 157 killed soldiers.

CPD: Russia lures orphans into war with promises of free apartments06.02.26, 07:31 • 4065 views

Recall

British intelligence reported that Russia is increasingly relying on foreign mercenaries from Asian and African countries due to Russia's inability to promptly replace human losses with its own citizens. According to British intelligence and reports from the Ukrainian side, thousands of mercenaries from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cuba, Nigeria, and Senegal are currently fighting on Russia's side.

