In the Russian Federation, attempts are being made to compensate for losses by luring orphans to war with promises of free apartments. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

It is noted that in the Russian Federation, children-orphans, upon reaching adulthood, are supposed to be provided with an apartment by the state according to the law. However, in practice, one has to wait decades in line for such housing without any guarantee of receiving real estate.

Cases are recorded in the Russian Federation when state bodies tell adult orphans that the only chance to get housing is to sign a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine. Lacking housing and parental support, such young people often agree to this and in most cases die in the war without ever receiving housing. Cases have been recorded when entire groups of orphanage graduates went to war "for an apartment," but none of them returned alive - indicated in the CPD.

They add that in the fourth year of the war, the number of Russians willing to fight even for large sums of money is noticeably decreasing, so the Russian authorities are inventing new ways to somehow "motivate" people to sign contracts, including by exploiting the social vulnerability of certain categories of the population.

According to the CPD, in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russia has launched forced mobilization, which resembles a targeted "disposal" of the local population. Mobilized individuals, often with disabilities, are used as "cannon fodder" to identify Ukrainian positions.

