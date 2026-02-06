CPD: Russia lures orphans into war with promises of free apartments

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 25648 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 27805 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 25271 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 38343 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 73016 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 30620 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 29164 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22736 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15496 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15009 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
80%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 11836 views
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 11507 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without powerVideoFebruary 5, 10:32 PM • 4164 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 4430 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 5346 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 11889 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 25653 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 73019 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 71364 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 101320 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Abu Dhabi
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 9850 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 13478 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 22915 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 26555 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 55986 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Hill
The Washington Post

CPD: Russia lures orphans into war with promises of free apartments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Russia is trying to compensate for its losses by luring orphans into the war against Ukraine with promises of free housing. Adult orphans, who have been waiting for housing for years, often agree to a contract, but most die without ever receiving what was promised.

CPD: Russia lures orphans into war with promises of free apartments

In the Russian Federation, attempts are being made to compensate for losses by luring orphans to war with promises of free apartments. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Russian Federation, children-orphans, upon reaching adulthood, are supposed to be provided with an apartment by the state according to the law. However, in practice, one has to wait decades in line for such housing without any guarantee of receiving real estate.

Cases are recorded in the Russian Federation when state bodies tell adult orphans that the only chance to get housing is to sign a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine. Lacking housing and parental support, such young people often agree to this and in most cases die in the war without ever receiving housing. Cases have been recorded when entire groups of orphanage graduates went to war "for an apartment," but none of them returned alive

- indicated in the CPD.

They add that in the fourth year of the war, the number of Russians willing to fight even for large sums of money is noticeably decreasing, so the Russian authorities are inventing new ways to somehow "motivate" people to sign contracts, including by exploiting the social vulnerability of certain categories of the population.

Recall

According to the CPD, in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russia has launched forced mobilization, which resembles a targeted "disposal" of the local population. Mobilized individuals, often with disabilities, are used as "cannon fodder" to identify Ukrainian positions.

Kremlin intensifies mobilization of reservists for war in Ukraine amid significant losses - ISW31.12.25, 00:40 • 1215 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine