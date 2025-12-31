Kremlin intensifies mobilization of reservists for war in Ukraine amid significant losses - ISW

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 3214 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 7550 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 21457 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 52895 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 37926 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32928 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30900 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21514 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19784 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24353 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.1m/s
80%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 9582 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 5312 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 22391 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 14847 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 7540 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 44908 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 48053 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 43382 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 70295 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 68144 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14633 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 52924 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25930 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37391 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50681 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Mushrooms

Kremlin intensifies mobilization of reservists for war in Ukraine amid significant losses - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The Kremlin is actively promoting the forced mobilization of reservists to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, as Russia suffers disproportionately high losses. Dictator Putin signed a decree allowing the deployment of reservists to training camps from 2026 to protect critical facilities.

Kremlin intensifies mobilization of reservists for war in Ukraine amid significant losses - ISW

The Kremlin is advancing efforts to forcibly mobilize reservists, likely with the aim of involving them in combat operations in Ukraine, as Russia continues to suffer disproportionately high levels of casualties compared to its territorial gains. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the deployment of reservists to special training camps to ensure the protection of critical facilities, starting in 2026. At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that Russia had fulfilled its 2025 plan to recruit 406,000 servicemen, but Russia's losses amounted to at least 410,000.

The Kremlin's relentless efforts to mobilize reservists for likely future deployment in Ukraine further indicate that Russia is facing a growing problem in sustaining its troop manning needs through an established system that uses high financial incentives to recruit volunteers due to their scarcity, lack of resources to fund payments, or both.

- noted in ISW.

They add that the Kremlin's efforts to deploy reservists in Ukraine are a risky domestic policy that threatens to disrupt the Kremlin's existing social contract with the population.

"Changes in the Russian personnel manning system are likely aimed at supporting ongoing efforts to increase the size of the Russian armed forces and will allow Russia to mobilize forces more quickly and effectively both during a protracted war in Ukraine and during a possible future war against NATO," analysts summarize.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk participated in another conversation of European leaders regarding Ukraine, indicating that the parties "assessed the outcome of this first stage of these very 'serious' negotiations, which involved the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Canada" and emphasizing that "peace is on the horizon."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced another round of coordination in the "Berlin format" with the participation of European and Canadian partners. He emphasized the advancement of the peace process and the need for transparency and honesty from all parties, including Russia.

Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS01.11.25, 05:18 • 19393 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine