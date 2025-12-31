The Kremlin is advancing efforts to forcibly mobilize reservists, likely with the aim of involving them in combat operations in Ukraine, as Russia continues to suffer disproportionately high levels of casualties compared to its territorial gains. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the deployment of reservists to special training camps to ensure the protection of critical facilities, starting in 2026. At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that Russia had fulfilled its 2025 plan to recruit 406,000 servicemen, but Russia's losses amounted to at least 410,000.

The Kremlin's relentless efforts to mobilize reservists for likely future deployment in Ukraine further indicate that Russia is facing a growing problem in sustaining its troop manning needs through an established system that uses high financial incentives to recruit volunteers due to their scarcity, lack of resources to fund payments, or both. - noted in ISW.

They add that the Kremlin's efforts to deploy reservists in Ukraine are a risky domestic policy that threatens to disrupt the Kremlin's existing social contract with the population.

"Changes in the Russian personnel manning system are likely aimed at supporting ongoing efforts to increase the size of the Russian armed forces and will allow Russia to mobilize forces more quickly and effectively both during a protracted war in Ukraine and during a possible future war against NATO," analysts summarize.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk participated in another conversation of European leaders regarding Ukraine, indicating that the parties "assessed the outcome of this first stage of these very 'serious' negotiations, which involved the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Canada" and emphasizing that "peace is on the horizon."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced another round of coordination in the "Berlin format" with the participation of European and Canadian partners. He emphasized the advancement of the peace process and the need for transparency and honesty from all parties, including Russia.

