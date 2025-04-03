Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio
The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.
US President Donald Trump is not against NATO, he is against the Alliance, which does not have the strength and means to fulfill its obligations. America wants NATO to be stronger and more powerful. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Brussels, reports UNN.
The US is part of NATO and we are as active as we used to be, despite all the hysteria that is happening in the mass media, the world. It is not so. US President Trump has made it clear that he supports NATO...We want NATO to be stronger, more powerful and vital. The only way to do this is to really ensure a better level of resources and forces. We want to do everything to ensure that countries with developed economies support (NATO - ed.) and we understand that we have, that there should be a clear trend. Everyone has their own domestic economy, their own domestic needs, but we must support each other together, together with our partners.
Rubio noted that the Alliance should be powerful. He stressed that NATO member states should increase defense spending to 5%.
There must be a powerful force as a deterrent, accordingly, we must reach a realistic path of commitments from all NATO member states - to increase defense spending to 5%. I believe that we really have to work together with all NATO member states to counter threats
Rubio assured that Trump is not against NATO.
US President Trump in the first administration and in the second confirmed that he is not against NATO, he is against NATO, which does not have the strength and means, which cannot fulfill its obligations. No one expects you to do it all yourself in one year. But we have to go a realistic way. We really have to build together a NATO that has the capacity and means to deter and defend itself from any threats
NBC News, citing sources, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on all NATO member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.