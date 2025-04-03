Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12324 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100552 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164295 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103768 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340305 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172314 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144073 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195902 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124485 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7176 views

The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.

Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio

US President Donald Trump is not against NATO, he is against the Alliance, which does not have the strength and means to fulfill its obligations. America wants NATO to be stronger and more powerful. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Brussels, reports UNN.

The US is part of NATO and we are as active as we used to be, despite all the hysteria that is happening in the mass media, the world. It is not so. US President Trump has made it clear that he supports NATO...We want NATO to be stronger, more powerful and vital. The only way to do this is to really ensure a better level of resources and forces. We want to do everything to ensure that countries with developed economies support (NATO - ed.) and we understand that we have, that there should be a clear trend. Everyone has their own domestic economy, their own domestic needs, but we must support each other together, together with our partners.

- Rubio said.

Rubio noted that the Alliance should be powerful. He stressed that NATO member states should increase defense spending to 5%.

NATO records the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War03.04.25, 12:53 • 10702 views

There must be a powerful force as a deterrent, accordingly, we must reach a realistic path of commitments from all NATO member states - to increase defense spending to 5%. I believe that we really have to work together with all NATO member states to counter threats

- Rubio said.

Rubio assured that Trump is not against NATO.

US President Trump in the first administration and in the second confirmed that he is not against NATO, he is against NATO, which does not have the strength and means, which cannot fulfill its obligations. No one expects you to do it all yourself in one year. But we have to go a realistic way. We really have to build together a NATO that has the capacity and means to deter and defend itself from any threats

- Rubio stressed.

Europe is working on a plan to replace the US in NATO in 5-10 years - FT22.03.25, 15:35 • 23573 views

Supplement

NBC News, citing sources, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on all NATO member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Brussels
