NATO records the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.
There is currently a record increase in NATO defense spending, which has not been this high since the Cold War. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a conversation with journalists in Brussels ahead of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on April 3-4, reports UNN.
Details
In particular, according to Rutte, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to Brussels to discuss the issue of 5% of NATO countries' GDP for defense spending.
Rutte noted that NATO is actively discussing the issue of planning and adjusting defense spending, in particular, aiming to increase spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada.
"And as you know, yes, and indeed it is we all together in NATO, together with Canada, we are all talking and discussing the issue of gaps that we have in defense spending, that is, we are following the process of planning defense spending. And now, during the analysis of these gaps, we accordingly assess what else needs to be done," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.
Because, according to him, this is a process that is influenced by the results of the decisions taken. "And, accordingly, we will have clear discussions and discussions on this issue," he said.
But so far we see that in the last few months we have already seen a large increase in defense spending since the Cold War. And this is extremely important. We must be able to defend ourselves
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump again asked all NATO member countries to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.