"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, one of the main issues will be ensuring the security of Ukraine and discussing further military assistance and support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, writes UNN.
We will discuss the main issues. One of them is how to keep Ukraine, how to develop everything so that Ukraine can continue to resist. And of course, we will also discuss the issue of military assistance to Ukraine
Rutte also drew attention to the need to increase defense spending, noting the statements of US President Donald Trump regarding expectations for European allies.
You yourselves have heard everything that President Trump said about Article 5 and also about expectations for Europeans, that is, the expectation is that we should really spend more. And it should be much more, especially than what has been observed since the fall of the Berlin Wall in '89. And, accordingly, this is what we are doing now in Europe. All this is also related to the threat from Russia and the build-up of forces and means in China, in particular with regard to nuclear weapons, as well as North Korea and Iran.
In addition, he stressed that today NATO countries gathered not to discuss economic issues.
All 32 NATO member countries gathered to discuss defense and protection against the threat coming from Russia, because Russia remains
Let us remind you
Earlier, UNN wrote that Rutte stated that at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Andriy Sybiha will talk about the security situation, the latest military developments and the needs of the Armed Forces.