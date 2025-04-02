NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
NATO seeks to strengthen cooperation with its partners, in particular on defense and the exchange of experience that can be gained from the war in Ukraine. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference in Brussels, reports UNN.
We really need to consider different theaters of operation, whether it is the Euro-Atlantic or the Indo-Pacific. We see that everything that happens in the world is more interconnected than it may seem. If we look at the war in Ukraine, then Iran and China can be connected to it
The NATO Secretary General stressed that China is currently building up its forces at a rapid pace according to a long-term plan drawn up until 2030. In this context, it is important to develop cooperation between partners and use the experience of Russia's war against Ukraine
Accordingly, we really want to strengthen our cooperation and we are working in this direction. In particular, in matters of defense, the exchange of experience, which we are already learning a lot from this terrible war in Ukraine. We are gaining combat experience and also conducting analysis
Rutte added that a Joint Combat Experience Analysis and Training Center is already operating in Poland. According to him, together with its partners, NATO is doing everything to gain experience and exchange it with partners, including New Zealand, Australia and Japan.
