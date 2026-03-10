Trump's sons plan to resell Ukrainian drone technology to the Pentagon - WSJ

US President Donald Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., plan to resell Ukrainian drone technologies. To do this, they are investing in a new drone manufacturing company, Powerus, UNN reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement regarding negotiations for the acquisition of Ukrainian drone manufacturers or the licensing of their technologies with subsequent production under an American brand in the United States was made by Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich, a veteran of US special operations forces.

Powerus is registered in Florida and plans to go public on Nasdaq through a reverse merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings, the publication states.

The project to resell Ukrainian drone technologies is aimed at the growing demand for drones from the Pentagon. This demand arose after the ban on the supply of new drones from China to the United States.

Approximately $1.1 billion could be allocated for the purchase of hundreds of thousands of drones created using Ukrainian technologies, The Wall Street Journal reports. Unusual Machines, a manufacturer of drone components, in which Donald Trump Jr. is a shareholder, is also participating in this project.

