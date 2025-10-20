Shrapnel fragment hit a patrol car at the venue attended by US Vice President Vance

A metal shrapnel from an "explosive munition" that prematurely detonated overhead struck a law enforcement vehicle in California, USA, on Saturday during an event attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed the incident, which occurred near Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.

The shrapnel caused the incident when CHP officers were providing traffic control on a highway on the same day Vance visited Camp Pendleton to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

It is unclear exactly when the incident occurred on Saturday. The CHP stated that it happened "during a U.S. Marine Corps live-fire training demonstration on the freeway, where the CHP decided to stop traffic for the duration of the exercise."

There were no injuries. CHP officers notified the Marine Corps, which then "canceled additional live-fire exercises over the freeway," the agency reported.

The CHP submitted an internal report on the incident with a recommendation for further review of planning, communication, and coordination between federal, state, and local authorities in connection with the event on Saturday, October 18, to strengthen protocols for future demonstrations and exercises near roads.

Officials at Camp Pendleton confirmed to Fox News that they are also investigating a possible 155mm artillery shell explosion outside the designated impact area.

"We are aware of reports of a possible 155mm artillery shell exploding in the air outside the designated impact area during a U.S. Marine Corps amphibious capabilities demonstration at Camp Pendleton, California, on October 18," said a statement from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force's Communications Strategy and Operations team. "The demonstration underwent a thorough safety assessment and was intentionally reinforced to ensure public safety. In accordance with established safety protocols, firing was ceased. There were no injuries, and the demonstration concluded on schedule."

"An investigation has been initiated. We intend to determine the root cause of the incident and apply the findings to future missions," the statement said.

In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote that President Donald Trump and Vance "risked lives to put on a show."

"If you want to honor our service members, get the government back to work and pay them," Newsom said.

