US deploys over 4,000 troops around Latin America to fight drug cartels

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 31669 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 57842 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 45014 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 48309 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 46459 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47192 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243385 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212063 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 166995 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154486 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
After the summit in Alaska, Putin cynically stated that Russia would rather see an end to hostilities in UkraineAugust 16, 03:37 PM • 8644 views
Forced evacuation of families with children from 5 settlements has begun in Donetsk OblastVideoAugust 16, 04:18 PM • 8830 views
Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to WashingtonAugust 16, 04:26 PM • 11361 views
Trump-Putin meeting gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine - ErdoganAugust 16, 04:59 PM • 10082 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for UkraineAugust 16, 05:59 PM • 17734 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 334530 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 288767 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 293256 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 300644 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 379469 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 37941 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 33347 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 103505 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 171321 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 248677 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

US deploys over 4,000 troops around Latin America to fight drug cartels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The United States is deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to Latin America and the Caribbean. The mission, which includes a submarine and aircraft, is aimed at neutralizing national security threats from drug cartels.

US deploys over 4,000 troops around Latin America to fight drug cartels

The United States of America is deploying more than 4,000 Marines and sailors in the waters around Latin American and Caribbean countries to intensify the fight against drug cartels. This was reported by CNN, citing unnamed Pentagon officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the mission will involve military units of the USS Iwo Jima Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command.

As part of the mission, the US Southern Command is also allocated a nuclear attack submarine, an additional P8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, several destroyers, and a missile cruiser.

- the publication writes.

It is also indicated that these actions are aimed at neutralizing threats to US national security from drug terrorist organizations in the region.

Thus, one official emphasized that the increased military presence is "primarily a show of force" and a signal, rather than evidence of preparation for pinpoint strikes against cartels.

Context

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset signed a memorandum in which the main task of the American military was defined as "homeland defense," including "strengthening borders, countering illegal migration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and deporting illegal migrants."

Recall

Recently, Mexico handed over 26 high-ranking drug cartel figures to the United States – a new step in cooperation with the Donald Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on criminal networks involved in drug smuggling across the border.

Number of drug users in the world has increased to 316 million, the cocaine market is growing the fastest - UN26.06.25, 14:34 • 2559 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
United States Marine Corps
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States