US deploys over 4,000 troops around Latin America to fight drug cartels

The United States of America is deploying more than 4,000 Marines and sailors in the waters around Latin American and Caribbean countries to intensify the fight against drug cartels. This was reported by CNN, citing unnamed Pentagon officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the mission will involve military units of the USS Iwo Jima Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command.

As part of the mission, the US Southern Command is also allocated a nuclear attack submarine, an additional P8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, several destroyers, and a missile cruiser. - the publication writes.

It is also indicated that these actions are aimed at neutralizing threats to US national security from drug terrorist organizations in the region.

Thus, one official emphasized that the increased military presence is "primarily a show of force" and a signal, rather than evidence of preparation for pinpoint strikes against cartels.

Context

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset signed a memorandum in which the main task of the American military was defined as "homeland defense," including "strengthening borders, countering illegal migration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and deporting illegal migrants."

Recall

Recently, Mexico handed over 26 high-ranking drug cartel figures to the United States – a new step in cooperation with the Donald Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on criminal networks involved in drug smuggling across the border.

