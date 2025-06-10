Pentagon is transferring 700 Marines to Los Angeles due to protests

The Pentagon is redeploying about 700 Marines to Los Angeles. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed American official, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the deployment of a full battalion of Marines is a temporary measure until additional National Guard troops arrive in the city.

The Trump administration is currently not invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow troops to be directly involved in civilian law enforcement - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

The media adds that the Marine Battalion belongs to the US Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms, which is stationed in the desert about 140 miles (approximately 225 km) east of Los Angeles.

For reference

In the United States, both Marines and National Guard soldiers are prohibited from participating in law enforcement activities, including arrests. This ban will be lifted if President Donald Trump does not invoke the Insurrection Act, which allows the head of state to use the military to suppress rebellion or armed resistance to federal authority.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who faced protesters protesting against workplace raids.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called this move illegal. According to him, he plans to sue the administration over the deployment, adding that Trump "created the conditions" for the protests.

US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard