Pentagon is transferring 700 Marines to Los Angeles due to protests

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Not only prisoners: the occupiers are throwing the "military commandant's office of the LPR" to the front due to a lack of manpower

June 9, 03:14 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

06:43 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

11:09 PM
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM
Pentagon is transferring 700 Marines to Los Angeles due to protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

A Marine battalion will be temporarily transferred to the city until additional National Guard forces arrive. Trump will not apply the Insurrection Act, which would allow the military to participate in law enforcement.

Pentagon is transferring 700 Marines to Los Angeles due to protests

The Pentagon is redeploying about 700 Marines to Los Angeles. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed American official, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the deployment of a full battalion of Marines is a temporary measure until additional National Guard troops arrive in the city.

The Trump administration is currently not invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow troops to be directly involved in civilian law enforcement

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

The media adds that the Marine Battalion belongs to the US Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms, which is stationed in the desert about 140 miles (approximately 225 km) east of Los Angeles.

For reference

In the United States, both Marines and National Guard soldiers are prohibited from participating in law enforcement activities, including arrests. This ban will be lifted if President Donald Trump does not invoke the Insurrection Act, which allows the head of state to use the military to suppress rebellion or armed resistance to federal authority.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who faced protesters protesting against workplace raids.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called this move illegal. According to him, he plans to sue the administration over the deployment, adding that Trump "created the conditions" for the protests.

US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard 09.06.25, 20:30

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
United States Marine Corps
The Pentagon
California
Donald Trump
Los Angeles
