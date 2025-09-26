Business gained direct connection with the prosecutor's office through a new digital tool: what is known about the "Stop Pressure" portal
Kyiv • UNN
The Office of the Prosecutor General has created the "Stop Pressure" portal for businesses to connect with the prosecutor's office. It allows heads of legal entities to submit reports on unlawful pressure from law enforcement agencies.
In Ukraine, there is a digital tool created by the Prosecutor General's Office. With its help, businesses can have a direct connection with the prosecutor's office if they consider the actions of law enforcement officers to be unlawful, reports UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
Details
This refers to the Stop Pressure portal - it allows heads of legal entities (enterprises, organizations) to submit reports of unlawful influence or pressure.
Applications undergo verification, classification, and then systemic response, the PGO reported.
How to use the portal
- It is necessary to authorize through the state service "Diia" to confirm identity;
- Describe the situation in detail: indicate the actions of officials, date, circumstances, consequences;
- Add available evidence (documents, photos, videos, etc.);
- Send a message through the portal.
