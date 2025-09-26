Over UAH 16 million through "dead souls": officials of the Kyiv Aviation Institute are suspected of budget embezzlement

Three employees of the "Kyiv Aviation Institute" have been notified of suspicion of large-scale embezzlement of budget funds. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the officials acted as part of an organized group and siphoned off over UAH 16.6 million from the state budget through a fictitious employment scheme. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation found that from January 2021 to August 2024, the former head of the security department of the security service, the head of the security service, and his deputy organized a scheme to employ so-called "dead souls."

89 fictitious employees were formally employed, and their salaries were regularly accrued.

In fact, none of them performed any duties, and the accrued funds, after being withdrawn from bank cards, ended up in the pockets of the organizers.

As a result, the state, represented by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, suffered losses totaling over UAH 16.6 million. — emphasized the PGO.

During searches at the suspects' residences, law enforcement officers seized documents and information carriers that have evidentiary value in the case. The investigation is ongoing, and the issue of applying preventive measures is being decided.

