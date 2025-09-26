$41.490.08
Demanded $5,500 for transferring a serviceman to the rear: two border guards detained in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Two border guards were detained in Khmelnytskyi region for extorting $5,500 from a colleague from a combat unit for transferring him to a rear unit. They have been notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefits combined with extortion.

Demanded $5,500 for transferring a serviceman to the rear: two border guards detained in Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytskyi region, two border guards were detained and notified of suspicion for extorting a bribe from a colleague from a combat unit for transfer to a rear unit. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, a corruption scheme for transferring a military serviceman from Eastern Ukraine to a rear unit was documented.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, a border guard inspector, who served in Sumy region, tried to transfer to one of the rear units due to his health condition. Despite repeated reports, no decision was made.

The serviceman was offered to contact a State Border Guard Service colonel who was studying at the adjuncture of a military university. He promised to assist in the transfer but demanded 5.5 thousand US dollars for it.

The military serviceman was forced to agree, but immediately informed law enforcement officers. To receive the money, the colonel involved an intermediary who was in the combat zone. He was supposed to temporarily keep the funds until the transfer procedure began.

After receiving the full amount of the illegal benefit, both border guards were detained. They were notified of suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing a decision by an official, combined with extortion and committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a pre-trial restraint for the suspects in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail. The involvement of other persons in the crime is currently being checked.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
