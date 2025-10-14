The largest in the program's history: when will the National Cashback for August begin to be accrued?

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4736 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 10013 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9328 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18689 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14995 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22091 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13403 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21064 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11592 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10602 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14October 14, 06:48 AM • 17982 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 27663 views
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhoto11:07 AM • 3312 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12742 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11183 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 18698 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22096 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21069 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 60040 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 60374 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11284 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12850 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 29594 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 34176 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 35511 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
E-6 Mercury

The largest in the program's history: when will the National Cashback for August begin to be accrued?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

National Cashback payments for August will soon begin to be accrued, which will be the largest cashback in the program's history. For this purpose, the government has allocated UAH 2.4 billion from the state budget's reserve fund.

The largest in the program's history: when will the National Cashback for August begin to be accrued?

National cashback payments for August will soon begin to be accrued. This will be the largest cashback in the program's history. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", according to UNN.

Are you waiting for your National Cashback payment for August? It's on its way. Diia users, we have good news: National Cashback will soon be on your card. The final stage of payment processing in the system that accrues the payment is currently underway 

- reported Diia.

It is noted that this will be the largest cashback in the program's history.

To credit it, the system processes millions of transactions, so it takes a little more time than usual 

- added Diia.

Recall

The government approved a decision to allocate UAH 2.4 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for national cashback payments and UAH 200 million for payments under the program of compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial machinery.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Diia (service)