The largest in the program's history: when will the National Cashback for August begin to be accrued?

National cashback payments for August will soon begin to be accrued. This will be the largest cashback in the program's history. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", according to UNN.

Are you waiting for your National Cashback payment for August? It's on its way. Diia users, we have good news: National Cashback will soon be on your card. The final stage of payment processing in the system that accrues the payment is currently underway - reported Diia.

It is noted that this will be the largest cashback in the program's history.

To credit it, the system processes millions of transactions, so it takes a little more time than usual - added Diia.

Recall

The government approved a decision to allocate UAH 2.4 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for national cashback payments and UAH 200 million for payments under the program of compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial machinery.