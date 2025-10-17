Part of the Civil Registry Office services in seven regions will be paused in Diia: details

In 7 regions, some online civil registration services will be paused, the online public services portal "Diia" warned on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Reorganization in the structure of civil registration departments is ongoing, so some services on the "Diia" portal will be temporarily unavailable in Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions," the statement says.

Which services will be paused

As reported, this includes the following services:

"eMaliatko" (eBaby);

birth certificate extract;

name change certificate extract;

marriage certificate extract;

divorce certificate extract;

death certificate extract;

re-issuance of civil registration certificates.

"If you have already ordered one of these services and paid for it, check if you have signed and sent the application. Do it today so that the civil registration office has time to process it. If you don't make it in time, after the restoration, submit a new application or contact the civil registration department where you ordered the service, with a receipt to receive it," the message says.

