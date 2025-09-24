Certificates for educational grants from the Ministry of Education and Science have started arriving in "Diia": details of confirmation and receipt

Starting today, September 24, 2025, applicants for higher education entering in 2025 have begun receiving electronic certificates for educational grants in the Diia application. Grant confirmation will last until October 25. In early October, grants will also start arriving for applicants from last year's admission. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Grant funds are transferred directly from the Ministry of Education and Science to a special account of the higher education institution to cover (fully or partially) the cost of tuition under a contract. The higher education applicant does not receive grant funds directly. The basis for transferring funds to the institution is a certificate confirmed in Diia and an order issued by the Ministry of Education and Science on the provision of the grant. - the message says.

Who can receive a grant in the 2025/2026 academic year:

First-year students (2025 admission) under a contract for full-time study — based on the results of the NMT, in accordance with the Procedure for implementing the experiment.

Second-year students (who were granted a grant in 2024), who continue their studies and do not have academic or financial debt, — for them, the continuation of grant support is provided.

Second-year students will receive their certificates later. Preparations are currently underway to implement this stage and refine the technical capabilities. Everyone who meets the conditions of the experiment will receive certificates for continuation.

The amount of the grant for first-year students will be determined by the results of at least two NMT subjects:

150+ points (or 140+ points for specialties with special support) - basic amount from UAH 17,000 per year.

170+ points — basic amount from UAH 25,000 per year.

The grant amount may increase taking into account support coefficients for certain specialties. Your individual amount and grounds for accrual will be indicated in the certificate in Diia.

For second-year students (2024 entrants), the grant amount for the 2025/26 academic year, if the student does not change the educational program, will be indexed proportionally to the increase in the cost of their tuition, but not more than 12%.

In case the student changes the educational program, the grant is retained (provided that the requirements for providing a grant of a certain level for the corresponding new specialty are met), but its amount may change depending on the new specialty.

Admission campaign: the Ministry of Education and Science predicts approximately 30,000 grant recipients

What first-year students (2025 admission) should do:

Check Diia (update the application if necessary).

Expect a notification in Diia about the receipt of the certificate.

Open the educational grant certificate and confirm it (if agreed) in Diia within the specified period (until October 25).

The Ministry of Education and Science transfers the payment within the grant amount to the university (the first payment (50%) - by December 1, the second (50%) - by April 1), about which you will receive a notification in the Diia application.

Monitor academic progress and payment.

What second-year students (grant recipients from 2024) should do:

Expect the certificate in Diia - sending is phased.

After it appears - confirm the certificate in Diia within the specified period.

Check for the absence of debts at the institution (academic and financial). This is a condition for grant continuation.

If you have changed your educational program or institution, the grant follows the student: the Ministry of Education and Science reissues it without losing the right to support (provided that the requirements for providing a grant of a certain level for the corresponding new specialty are met).

For students who transferred to another specialty, to another educational institution (starting from March 2025), the Ministry of Education and Science will first re-issue the grant, the next stage will be its continuation. Both stages require the student to confirm in Diia.

What confirmation in Diia looks like:

In Diia, you see an educational grant certificate with information about its level and amount for the academic year.

If you agree, click "Confirm" - after that, the Ministry of Education and Science will receive information about the confirmation and will approve the grant by order within 10 days.

For reference

Grants are a tool for targeted support of students, which strengthens competition between institutions and allows them to study where the student chooses.

Grant funds are transferred by the Ministry of Education and Science to the special fund of the higher education institution; the student does not receive funds to a personal account. After the funds are transferred to the higher education institution's account, the grant recipient receives a corresponding notification in Diia.

In general, the procedural steps for institutions and students are identical to last year's.

Deferred EIT: applicants from frontline regions may be allowed to enter universities without assessment