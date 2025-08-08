Admission campaign: the Ministry of Education and Science predicts approximately 30,000 grant recipients

The Ministry of Education and Science predicts that approximately 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants this year. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We see that from last year to this year, the figures are virtually identical. Recommendations have been somewhat redistributed to other institutions, meaning applicants entered different institutions than last year. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations. Of these, 65,493 for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract places. - Vynnytskyi said.

Bachelor's 2025: over 176,000 applicants should already know about admission

He noted that a large number of contract students receive grants.

We currently predict approximately 30,000 grant recipients. This means that more than half of this year's applicants will receive state financial support for their education. - Vynnytskyi said.

Which specialties are leaders among applicants? Vynnytskyi noted that management is in first place among applicants.

We must understand that the labor market is very oversaturated in this specialty. - Vynnytskyi emphasized.

However, he noted that there is also a positive trend. Thus, psychology, computer science, education, and medicine are in the top ten.

Admission campaign: The Ministry of Education and Science named specialties with sufficiently low employment rates

Most popular universities by applicant applications Vynnytskyi named the leaders by applicant applications this year:

"Lviv Polytechnic"; Ivan Franko National University of Lviv; Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv; Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute; State University of Trade and Economics; 6. Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University; Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University; Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University; V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University; Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University.

The Ministry of Education and Science dispelled the myth about the mass departure of applicants abroad