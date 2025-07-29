$41.800.02
Admission campaign: The Ministry of Education and Science named specialties with sufficiently low employment rates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

This year's graduates prefer medicine, engineering, and secondary education, but specialties with an oversaturated labor market, such as law and management, are still in demand. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi notes that there are few state-funded places for these specialties, and employment rates are low.

Admission campaign: The Ministry of Education and Science named specialties with sufficiently low employment rates

Among this year's graduates, specialties such as medicine, engineering, and secondary education are among the priorities. However, specialties for which the labor market is overflowing with graduates and employment is quite low remain popular. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Vynnytskyi spoke about the most popular specialties among this year's applicants.

There's good news and not-so-good news here. In fact, we have the following priorities among applicants: psychology, medicine, engineering, secondary education. This is actually inspiring, that there is such a positive trend, that these specialties are increasing in popularity. This is good, because it shows that our need for human capital development is receiving some response.

- Vynnytskyi said.

However, he noted that specialties such as law, management, and philology are still somewhat popular this year, despite the fact that the labor market is overflowing with graduates in these specialties.

The labor market is overflowing with graduates in the specialties of law, management, and philology. Unfortunately, these specialties continue to be somewhat popular this year. I draw your attention to the fact that there are very few state-funded places for these specialties, and grants for these specialties are provided only for those who have the highest scores. Therefore, if a person considers law, I always recommend looking at political science, sociology, or other related specialties, because the probability of employment specifically in law, management, or, for example, journalism, is quite low, and the competition is very high. But in fact, you can get a very good education in related specialties with better life chances later.

- Vynnytskyi stated.

How to enroll in two specialties at one university and who can use quotas: step-by-step explanation6/3/25, 12:25 PM • 2472 views

Is there a growing interest in areas where state orders have been increased?

Vynnytskyi reported that the state order is quite stable for engineering, educational, and medical specialties.

In addition, this year, as last year, the emphasis is on the fact that we will have grants. This is for partial coverage of the contract cost. Therefore, we see that there is obviously a demand for state orders and state-funded places.

- Vynnytskyi said.

Ministry's assessment of this year's admission campaign

The Deputy Minister noted that it is still a bit early to talk about this, because the final deadline for submitting documents is 6:00 PM on August 1.

But as of today, we have 410,000 open electronic accounts. We predicted approximately this number. We have 580,000 submitted applications. I draw your attention to the fact that we have a large number of cases where 3-4 applications are submitted out of a possible 15. But what is pleasing is that we already have virtually open accounts, applications already submitted for the first, second, and third priorities – this means that our applicants have decided where they want to go most, and now they will look at what chances they have and will submit perhaps backup options.

- Vynnytskyi said.

MES on Olympiad winners going abroad: this is a very significant percentage7/25/25, 3:50 PM • 3777 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
