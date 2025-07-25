$41.770.01
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
11:31 AM • 10832 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 29687 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 36628 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 65354 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 41943 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 38918 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 68606 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216549 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 112871 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 169226 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
51%
748mm
MES on Olympiad winners going abroad: this is a very significant percentage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets stated that a significant percentage of young people, students, and schoolchildren, especially Olympiad winners, are going abroad. He emphasized that in order for young people to return, it is necessary to win the war and create new opportunities in Ukraine.

MES on Olympiad winners going abroad: this is a very significant percentage

There are indeed observed facts of young people, students, and schoolchildren who are finishing school leaving the country. If we take the numbers of Olympiad winners, it is a very significant percentage. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets during a panel discussion at the annual Congress of the Ukrainian Student League, as reported by UNN.

As for young people, students going abroad, schoolchildren who are finishing school and enrolling abroad, such facts are indeed observed. I cannot statistically state that this is a catastrophic trend in terms of numbers. If we take the numbers of Olympiad winners, this percentage is very significant – 50+ percent.

- Kudriavets said.

He noted that the state does not track every movement of persons under 18, but this problem exists.

First of all, in order for us to return or create conditions for this, we need to ensure victory, we need to win the war. This is the first thing that will bring children back, or allow them to stay. It's not just a matter of us building additional shelters.

- Kudriavets said.

According to him, secondly, these are opportunities.

We have a unique situation with you, which is expected in the near future – a large number of things that can be done for the first time or founded, or join processes that are very difficult to join in a specific market abroad.

- Kudriavets noted.

Every 4th child from Ukraine wants to move abroad - survey

Addition

In July 2025, it was reported that, according to a study by NGL Media journalists, a large number of high school students are leaving Ukraine for safety reasons and to get an education abroad, in order to then realize themselves in other countries. Ukraine has recorded the lowest number of schoolchildren in 30 years.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of 10th and 11th grade students, especially boys, are going abroad, emphasizing that the ministry must offer citizens quality, professional pre-higher and higher education.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine
