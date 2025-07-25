MES on Olympiad winners going abroad: this is a very significant percentage

There are indeed observed facts of young people, students, and schoolchildren who are finishing school leaving the country. If we take the numbers of Olympiad winners, it is a very significant percentage. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets during a panel discussion at the annual Congress of the Ukrainian Student League, as reported by UNN.

As for young people, students going abroad, schoolchildren who are finishing school and enrolling abroad, such facts are indeed observed. I cannot statistically state that this is a catastrophic trend in terms of numbers. If we take the numbers of Olympiad winners, this percentage is very significant – 50+ percent. - Kudriavets said.

He noted that the state does not track every movement of persons under 18, but this problem exists.

First of all, in order for us to return or create conditions for this, we need to ensure victory, we need to win the war. This is the first thing that will bring children back, or allow them to stay. It's not just a matter of us building additional shelters. - Kudriavets said.

According to him, secondly, these are opportunities.

We have a unique situation with you, which is expected in the near future – a large number of things that can be done for the first time or founded, or join processes that are very difficult to join in a specific market abroad. - Kudriavets noted.

Every 4th child from Ukraine wants to move abroad - survey

Addition

In July 2025, it was reported that, according to a study by NGL Media journalists, a large number of high school students are leaving Ukraine for safety reasons and to get an education abroad, in order to then realize themselves in other countries. Ukraine has recorded the lowest number of schoolchildren in 30 years.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of 10th and 11th grade students, especially boys, are going abroad, emphasizing that the ministry must offer citizens quality, professional pre-higher and higher education.