How to enroll in two specialties at one university and who can use quotas: step-by-step explanation

In Ukraine, you can study in two specialties at the same time - both in different universities and in one. Also, in 2025, when entering higher education institutions, some applicants will be able to use quotas - special conditions for admission. How to properly submit applications, when to confirm participation in the competition for a contract and why you can not get a budget and a grant at the same time - writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Admission to two specialties at the same time

Applicants have the right to submit applications for different specialties in one or more universities. Even parallel studies are completely legal. The main thing is to go through the standard procedure of submitting applications through the applicant's electronic cabinet.

Submission of applications

Applications can be submitted from July 19 to August 1;

A maximum of 15 applications are allowed: 5 applications for the budget (with a mandatory priority) and up to 10 applications for the contract (the priority can be set, but not necessarily).

The consideration of applications and the formation of ranking lists takes place within the terms determined by the Ministry of Education and Science.

How to enter a second specialty in the same university

After the applicant is enrolled in the budget on August 11 (or on the contract in case of submitting an application for a contract with priority), he can also participate in the competitive selection for the contract for another specialty for which he has already submitted an application in his electronic cabinet. The algorithm of actions is as follows:

submit applications for both specialties (one for the budget, the other - for the contract);

after enrollment in the budget on August 11, the system deactivates all other applications;

to keep the second application active, go to the electronic cabinet and click «I confirm participation in the competition for the contract» near the desired application;

Now you will be able to pass the competition for contract training in another specialty.

Enrollment for the contract takes place from August 11 to August 30.

Additional set

If you did not have time or changed your mind - there is a chance to enter during the additional set:

additional waves of recruitment for the contract last from September 1 to October 20;

after October 20, the electronic cabinet will be deactivated, and the admission campaign will end.

Budget and grant can not be obtained at the same time

If you have already been enrolled in the budget, then you can not get a grant for the contract form (for the second specialty) - even with high scores.

This is because the state finances only one training at each educational level: either the budget or the grant.

Therefore, before submitting applications, it is necessary to accurately determine the priorities and the plan for the second specialty. This will help to avoid confusion and not lose the chance to study where you really want to.

Who has the right to enter by quota

In 2025, when entering higher education institutions, some applicants will be able to use quotas - special conditions for admission.

A quota is a preferential mechanism for applicants who need special support due to life circumstances. There are two types of quotas: quota-1 and quota-2.

Who is entitled to quota-1

This is a quota for socially vulnerable categories, which gives preference when entering the budget.

Are entitled to quota-1:

persons with disabilities of groups I or II;

participants in hostilities, victims of the Revolution of Dignity;

military personnel (except for conscripts);

prisoners as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine;

orphans and children deprived of parental care.

Who is entitled to quota-2

This is a quota for applicants from occupied or frontline territories. It gives the opportunity to enter based on the results of the interview, without the NMT.

Are entitled to quota-2:

registered in temporarily occupied territories or in settlements where hostilities are being conducted, as of any date from June 1 to September 30 of the year of entry;

registered in the liberated territories, if their occupation ended after January 1 of the year of entry, and they either remain in these territories or moved within Ukraine in the same year.

Quota-2 volume

10% - in most universities (but not less than one place);

40% - in displaced higher education institutions, as well as in institutions of Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

The number of places under the quota is determined by the rules of admission of each university and is published together with the total volume of the state order.

To use the quota, it is necessary to confirm your benefit documentarily when submitting the application.

