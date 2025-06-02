The Ministry of Education and Science is launching a platform for teaching children abroad under the Ukrainian studies program

Ukrainian children who are currently studying abroad will be able to combine studies in a Ukrainian school and a local educational institution thanks to a new online platform from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. This was announced during a briefing by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiya Kuzmychova, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Culture officially presented an online platform for registration for the Ukrainian studies component. This component is a special shortened program that covers Ukrainian language, literature, history, geography and other subjects that are not studied in schools in other countries. The rest of the subjects can be re-credited, which avoids duplication of studies.

We have categories of students who, being outside of Ukraine, should also have the opportunity to study in accordance with the conditions in which they are. One of these tools is the Ukrainian studies component. And today we are launching a digital platform. This is a single window for our parents and students who are abroad, and who are looking for opportunities to enroll in the Ukrainian studies component, can go to a single platform, through which you can choose an institution that is guaranteed to open Ukrainian studies classes from September 1, 2025, which is already ready for communication, enrollment in its institution and preparation for September 1 - said Kuzmychova.

The Ministry of Education and Science also notes that schools will adapt the schedule to the time difference and the needs of families, which will help make learning more comfortable and accessible for all Ukrainian children who are temporarily abroad.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced the introduction of the position of educational safety officer in 3000 Ukrainian schools already in the 2025-2026 academic year.