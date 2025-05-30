The Ministry of Education and Science has approved a new educational program for high school: what will change
Kyiv • UNN
Students in grades 10-12 will be able to choose subjects and courses, deepen their core knowledge, and study non-core disciplines. The number of compulsory subjects will be reduced to 5-8.
The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the Standard Educational Program for high school. This is a key document necessary for the implementation of the education reform in high school. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.
Details
The program provides opportunities for students in grades 10-12 to choose their next educational path.
It is envisaged, in particular:
- Choice of study profile. The student (or student) decides on a package solution of subjects and courses that is included in the profile by default. Choosing, for example, a mathematical profile, the student will study mathematics and other compulsory subjects of this direction in depth.
- Choice of courses that deepen and expand the profile. The student (or student) chooses subjects or courses within the profile that will help to deepen knowledge and improve skills in the profile area. For example, combinatorial analysis for a mathematical profile.
- Choice of non-core subjects. The student (or student) chooses subjects and courses outside the profile for their comprehensive development. For example, studying in a mathematical profile, you can choose a course in drama and theater.
At the same time, the curriculum contains subjects or courses that are compulsory for all students. These are all subjects that are compulsory for the state final certification after grade 12 (in the format of EIT/NMT). Students will study them for three years.
The standard educational program also provides for the possibility of forming variable groups to ensure the study of elective subjects and courses.
It is also possible to reduce the number of compulsory subjects. If earlier in the 11th grade students were forced to master at least 14 subjects at the same time, now in the 12th grade this list can be reduced to 5-8 (depending on the profile). This is especially true for schools that implement integrated learning. For example, a course in natural sciences for humanities profiles or an integrated language and literature course for STEM profiles.
It is also possible for schools to independently create programs of non-core subjects and elective courses. They do not necessarily have to be based on approved model curricula - the educational institution can develop its own content.
Let's remind
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government is investing significant funds in the safety, digitalization and competitiveness of Ukrainian education, preparing the young generation for the challenges of the 21st century. He named the figures for financing reforms in education.