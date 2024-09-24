High school reform: starting from 2027, students will be able to choose their own study profile and subjects

Starting in 2027, high school students in Ukraine will be able to shape their educational trajectory independently, choosing a study profile and subjects according to their own interests. The pilot launch of the reform will take place in 2025. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram, UNN reports.

We are continuing to transform school education and, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, are implementing the Profile reform of high school. Starting in 2027, students in grades 10-12 will be able to shape their educational trajectory by choosing their study profile and subjects depending on their interests. The main focus is on the child's personal skills and freedom to choose subjects - noted Fedorov.

According to him, the demand for such a reform was extremely high. The survey showed that 91% of high school students and 83% of vocational students want to be able to choose some of the subjects they study.

Education after grade 9 will be divided into 2 areas: academic and professional - Fedorov said.

He explained that the "academic direction" is focused on preparing for admission to higher education institutions. The training will take place in large lyceums where students will be able to choose their main profile and additional subjects, regardless of their major. For example, a physics student will be able to study music or art, while a philology student will be able to study physics in life or the theory of the universe.

Students will continue to study basic subjects, but the reform will give them flexibility in choosing additional disciplines and individual courses. Students will have time to prepare for admission to higher education institutions and learn more about their future profession - said the Vice Prime Minister.

Fedorov also said that the vocational program will allow students to develop the necessary skills to quickly enter the labor market. While studying at the vocational school, students will practice their profession and study subjects closely related to their chosen specialty. After graduation, they will have the opportunity to start working immediately with their newly acquired qualifications or continue their education at a higher education institution.

He added that in 2025, the reform will start in pilot lyceums, and then it will be scaled up to other educational institutions.

