High school reform: starting from 2027, students will be able to choose their own study profile and subjects

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178753 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
High school reform: starting from 2027, students will be able to choose their own study profile and subjects

High school reform: starting from 2027, students will be able to choose their own study profile and subjects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9963 views

Starting in 2027, high school students in Ukraine will be able to choose their own educational trajectory by choosing their major and subjects. The reform envisages academic and professional areas of study, with a pilot launch to take place in 2025.

Starting in 2027, high school students in Ukraine will be able to shape their educational trajectory independently, choosing a study profile and subjects according to their own interests. The pilot launch of the reform will take place in 2025. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram, UNN reports.

We are continuing to transform school education and, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, are implementing the Profile reform of high school. Starting in 2027, students in grades 10-12 will be able to shape their educational trajectory by choosing their study profile and subjects depending on their interests. The main focus is on the child's personal skills and freedom to choose subjects

- noted Fedorov.

According to him, the demand for such a reform was extremely high. The survey showed that 91% of high school students and 83% of vocational students want to be able to choose some of the subjects they study.

Education after grade 9 will be divided into 2 areas: academic and professional

- Fedorov said.

He explained that the "academic direction" is focused on preparing for admission to higher education institutions. The training will take place in large lyceums where students will be able to choose their main profile and additional subjects, regardless of their major. For example, a physics student will be able to study music or art, while a philology student will be able to study physics in life or the theory of the universe.

Students will continue to study basic subjects, but the reform will give them flexibility in choosing additional disciplines and individual courses. Students will have time to prepare for admission to higher education institutions and learn more about their future profession

- said the Vice Prime Minister.

Fedorov also said that the vocational program will allow students to develop the necessary skills to quickly enter the labor market. While studying at the vocational school, students will practice their profession and study subjects closely related to their chosen specialty. After graduation, they will have the opportunity to start working immediately with their newly acquired qualifications or continue their education at a higher education institution.

He added that in 2025, the reform will start in pilot lyceums, and then it will be scaled up to other educational institutions.

Recall 

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi is in favor of abolishing the dress code in schools, considering it a step towards a free society. He noted that free choice of clothing will make students more motivated and productive.

Lisovyi on combining the subjects of Ukrainian and world history: we put the “History of Ukraine” at the center26.08.24, 18:21 • 25464 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

