Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the new academic year, educational safety officers will appear in 3,000 Ukrainian schools – Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

From 2025, educational safety officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools. They are already involved in the educational process in more than 1,600 schools, preventing risks, including the recruitment of teenagers.

In the new academic year, educational safety officers will appear in 3,000 Ukrainian schools – Ministry of Education and Science

In the 2025-2026 academic year, educational security officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools. This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiya Kuzmychova, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

She noted that today, more than 1,600 Ukrainian schools already have educational security officers. Their main task is to prevent risks and dangers for schoolchildren, in particular, attempts to recruit teenagers by Russian special services.

The officer of the Educational Security Service also works with such situations, which, unfortunately, are becoming realities of our present. We already have such officers in more than 1,600 schools. This is a project that the Ministry of Education and Science is implementing jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And the plans for next year are to cover up to 3,000 schools with similar security complexes with the participation of a person who is directly responsible physically and is in this space

 – said Kuzmychova.

She also reported that there are currently more than 1,000 cases of recruitment of Ukrainian teenagers by Russian special services.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Education
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
