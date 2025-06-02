In the new academic year, educational safety officers will appear in 3,000 Ukrainian schools – Ministry of Education and Science

In the 2025-2026 academic year, educational security officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools. This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiya Kuzmychova, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

She noted that today, more than 1,600 Ukrainian schools already have educational security officers. Their main task is to prevent risks and dangers for schoolchildren, in particular, attempts to recruit teenagers by Russian special services.

The officer of the Educational Security Service also works with such situations, which, unfortunately, are becoming realities of our present. We already have such officers in more than 1,600 schools. This is a project that the Ministry of Education and Science is implementing jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And the plans for next year are to cover up to 3,000 schools with similar security complexes with the participation of a person who is directly responsible physically and is in this space – said Kuzmychova.

She also reported that there are currently more than 1,000 cases of recruitment of Ukrainian teenagers by Russian special services.

