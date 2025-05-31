$41.530.00
In May, every 18 minutes, one school joined "Mriya" – Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

1074 views

 • 1074 views

In May, every 18 minutes, one school joined the "Mriya" project. Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized the rapid scaling and implementation of new opportunities for education.

In May, every 18 minutes, one school joined "Mriya" – Fedorov

This month, during the working day, one school joined Mriya every 18 minutes. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

During the working day, one school joined Mriya every 18 minutes. Great result in May 

- Fedorov said.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs noted that scaling is happening quickly, and this is just the beginning.

Less routine, more freedom for teachers, flexibility and opportunities for children to discover themselves. Mriya is already the new normal for schools 

- Fedorov summarized.

Fedorov: "Mriya" is already being implemented in over 700 schools, by the end of the year - there will be more than 2,000 27.05.25, 14:04 • 2004 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

TechnologiesEducation
Mikhail Fedorov
