In May, every 18 minutes, one school joined "Mriya" – Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN
In May, every 18 minutes, one school joined the "Mriya" project. Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized the rapid scaling and implementation of new opportunities for education.
This month, during the working day, one school joined Mriya every 18 minutes. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.
During the working day, one school joined Mriya every 18 minutes. Great result in May
The head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs noted that scaling is happening quickly, and this is just the beginning.
Less routine, more freedom for teachers, flexibility and opportunities for children to discover themselves. Mriya is already the new normal for schools
