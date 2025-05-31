In May, every 18 minutes, one school joined "Mriya" – Fedorov

This month, during the working day, one school joined Mriya every 18 minutes. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

During the working day, one school joined Mriya every 18 minutes. Great result in May - Fedorov said.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs noted that scaling is happening quickly, and this is just the beginning.

Less routine, more freedom for teachers, flexibility and opportunities for children to discover themselves. Mriya is already the new normal for schools - Fedorov summarized.

