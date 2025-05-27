Fedorov: "Mriya" is already being implemented in over 700 schools, by the end of the year - there will be more than 2,000
Kyiv • UNN
The "Mriya" educational platform continues to be implemented in Ukrainian schools. More than 700 educational institutions are already using the platform, and their number will exceed two thousand by the end of the year.
More than 700 schools across Ukraine have already started implementing the "Mriya" educational platform, which came out of beta testing only in March. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the "Education of New Ukraine" forum, reports UNN.
Details
We only announced the exit from beta testing in March and already more than 700 schools have started implementing the dream. By September 1, I think there will be more than a thousand, by the end of the year - more than two thousand. Next year, I hope that we will be able to cover all schools in our country
Remind
As of May 14, 500 Ukrainian schools, including lyceums in Lviv region and relocated schools in Donetsk region, used the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, which offers tools to reduce bureaucracy and improve the educational process.