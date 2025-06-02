$41.530.00
In 2025, state orders for agricultural specialties in universities will increase - Koval

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

State orders for the agricultural sector will increase by more than 10%. The total number of places for bachelors and masters will increase by 590, and special attention will be paid to veterinary medicine.

In 2025, state orders for agricultural specialties in universities will increase - Koval

The state order for the training of specialists with higher education for the agricultural sector in 2025 will increase by more than 10%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Government online".

Details

According to Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, in 2025 the total number of state-funded places for bachelors and masters in agricultural specialties will increase to 7 thousand 694, which is 590 places more than last year.

Bachelor's degree preparation: 

  • total number of places: 5 thousand 300 (increased by 150);
    • Agronomy: +90 places (2,200 in total);
      • Aquatic bioresources and aquaculture: +60 places (250 in total);
        • Agricultural engineering: +40 places (1,500 in total).

          Master's degree preparation: 

          • total number of places: 2 394 (increased by 440);
            • Agricultural engineering: +155 places (715 in total);
              • Animal husbandry: +115 places (335 in total);
                • Agronomy: +100 places (900 in total).

                  We are consistently forming a system for training specialists that meets the needs of the agricultural sector today and looks ahead for several years. The growth of the state order is a step towards a qualitative renewal of the personnel potential in agricultural engineering, veterinary medicine, animal husbandry, and agronomy. These specialists will become drivers of technological renewal of the agricultural sector, development of rural communities and strengthening of the country's economy

                  - Vitaliy Koval emphasized.

                  The Ministry of Health explained the mechanism of automated distribution for internships: an algorithm of actions for graduates The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has developed an algorithm for graduates of medical universities who will be distributed to internships in an automated manner. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health. As noted, this year the distribution to internships will take place using an automated system for the first time. "The automated distribution will be based on the results of the KROK-2 exam, the applicant's average grade, and their priority application," the Ministry of Health explained. The Ministry of Health emphasized that this approach will help minimize corruption risks and ensure that the most deserving graduates have the opportunity to pursue their careers in the specialty they desire. **Algorithm of actions for graduates:** * Register in the system through the website [https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/](https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/). * Update your personal data. * From June 24 to July 7, submit priority applications. * From August 1 to August 31, confirm the place of internship. Detailed instructions for using the system can be found at the link: [https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/instructions](https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/instructions). If you have any questions, please contact the technical support of the Center for Testing at 044-481-53-20 or via email: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]). 07.05.25, 16:31 • 8244 views

                  Additionally

                  The Cabinet of Ministers also noted that special attention is paid to veterinary medicine in 2025: the state order for the training of masters in this specialty will increase by 205 places and will amount to 925.

                  The state order for the training of professional junior bachelors in 2025 remains stably high. The total number of state-funded places will be 5,270, which is 30 more than in 2024.

                  Ukraine increases state orders for training of military, medical and construction workers28.06.24, 21:00 • 25773 views

                  Andrey Kulik

                  Andrey Kulik

                  Agronomy newsEducation
                  Vitaliy Koval
                  Ukraine
