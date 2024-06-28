Ukraine increases state orders for training of military, medical and construction workers

The government has increased the state order for training specialists in such areas as healthcare, military science, transportation, construction, light industry, and others. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

In particular, in 2024, the state order for training of specialists is increasing:

by industries: "Healthcare" (for 1,112 people) and "Military sciences, national security, state border security" (640);

in specialties: "Medicine (523), Therapy and Rehabilitation (314), Medical Psychology (90), Technologies of Medical Diagnostics and Treatment (44).

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko explains that more than two years of full-scale war have affected the labor market. According to her, it is natural that security and defense specialists, doctors, construction workers, transport and logistics workers are now in the greatest demand.

After analyzing the labor market, we increased the state order in some fields of knowledge to keep it in line with trends and cover employers' demand - Svyrydenko noted.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that the task is to create "a tight connection in the education-economy-labor market chain.

Recall

Bloomberg stated that the mobilization that Ukraine needs to fight the war against Russia is undermining the productivity of enterprises on the home front. More and more entrepreneurs are facing labor shortages in the labor market.