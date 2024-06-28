$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76049 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84666 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180869 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226174 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139257 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366406 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181170 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149330 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197758 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine increases state orders for training of military, medical and construction workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25766 views

The government has increased the state order for training specialists in healthcare, military, transportation, construction, and light industry to address the labor shortage caused by the ongoing war.

Ukraine increases state orders for training of military, medical and construction workers

The government has increased the state order for training specialists in such areas as healthcare, military science, transportation, construction, light industry, and others. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy. 

Details

In particular, in 2024, the state order for training of specialists is increasing:

  • by industries: "Healthcare" (for 1,112 people) and "Military sciences, national security, state border security" (640);
  • in specialties: "Medicine (523), Therapy and Rehabilitation (314), Medical Psychology (90), Technologies of Medical Diagnostics and Treatment (44).

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko explains that more than two years of full-scale war have affected the labor market. According to her, it is natural that security and defense specialists, doctors, construction workers, transport and logistics workers are now in the greatest demand.

After analyzing the labor market, we increased the state order in some fields of knowledge to keep it in line with trends and cover employers' demand

After analyzing the labor market, we increased the state order in some fields of knowledge to keep it in line with trends and cover employers' demand

- Svyrydenko noted.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that the task is to create "a tight connection in the education-economy-labor market chain.

Recall

Bloomberg  stated that the mobilization that Ukraine needs to fight the war against Russia is undermining the productivity of enterprises on the home front. More and more entrepreneurs are facing labor shortages in the labor market.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
Bloomberg L.P.
Ukraine
