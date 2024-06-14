KCSA told about the shortage of specialists in Kyivpastrans and the subway

Kyivpastrans has a shortage of blue-collar professionals. The percentage of staff shortage reaches 27%. There are approximately 1100 vacancies in the Kyiv subway, which is 15% of the total staffing of the enterprise. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the KCSA's Department of Information Policy and Access to Public Information in response to a request.

Department of Transport Infrastructure

The following municipal enterprises are subordinated to the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration): KP Kyivmisksvitlo, KP Directorate for Construction of Road Transport Facilities, KP Kyivtransparkservis, KP Center for Traffic Organization, KP Kyivpastrans, and KP Kyiv Metro.

It is reported that Kyivmisksvitlo has a staff shortage of 49 employees.

In ME "Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transport Facilities", the staff is optimal to ensure the performance of statutory functions at construction and reconstruction sites for which the company acts as a customer.

Kyivtransparkservice needs qualified personnel in the following areas: parking management, use of information technology, modern technical means of traffic organization, development of a network of parking lots, mechanized parking lots, paid parking lots and other road service facilities in Kyiv.

ME "Traffic Organization Center" needs workers with the qualifications of electrician-adjuster and electrician for maintenance of electrical equipment.

Kyivpastrans has a shortage of blue-collar workers. The percentage of staff shortage reaches 27%. The company needs mechanics to repair rolling stock and wheeled vehicles. There is a separate need for drivers of motor vehicles of category "D" and "DE" (public transportation).

It is also noted that the company currently has more than 1,500 vacancies in various areas, including:

passenger transport controller;

electric and gas welder;



mechanic of a convoy of vehicles;

daily maintenance foreman;



turner;



battery pack;



track fitter;

machine operator;



operator of a tower and hydraulic lift;



electrician of the contact network (4th, 5th, 6th grade);



Electrician of tests and measurements (grade 5).



"There are approximately 1,100 vacancies in KP Kyiv Metro, which is 15% of the total staffing of the enterprise," KCSA informs.

It is reported that the company is currently in need of employees to ensure the safe transportation of passengers and the smooth operation of the subway:

- electric train driver - 83 vacancies;

- Electromechanic - 48 vacancies;

- Locksmiths in the relevant areas (specialists who repair and maintain electric trains) - 161 vacancies.

The KCSA also reported on the number of vacant positions at Kyivavtodor and SHEU:

ME SHEU of Holosiivskyi district - 0

ME SHEU of Darnytskyi district - 26



ME SHEU of Desnianskyi district - 0



ME SHEU of Dniprovskyi district - 65



ME SHEU of Obolon district - 15



ME SHEU of Pechersk district - 24



ME SHEU of Podilskyi district - 27



ME SHEU of Sviatoshynskyi district - 12



ME SHEU of Solomyansky district - 61



ME SHEU of Shevchenkivskyi district - 22



KP SHEU Mainline - 3



KP "Kyivmisksvitlo" - 49



Municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshlyakhmist" - 21



KATP-273904 - 7



Department of Social and Veteran Policy

The KCSA noted that according to the information provided by the institutions, there is no major staff shortage, except for the Kyiv Nursing Home for Labor Veterans, where there is a partial staff shortage of medical professionals (doctors) due to mobilization, not exceeding 40%.

Department of Municipal Security

"There are no plans to change the structure of the Kyiv Rescue Service due to mobilization, and there is no shortage of employees. The specifics of the service do not provide for the employment of those unfit for military service. 8% of the company's employees have been mobilized," the company said in response to the request.

It is also reported that there are no plans to change the structure of the Municipal Security Company due to mobilization, and there is no shortage of employees. The specifics of the service provide for the employment of women and those unfit for military service in accordance with the licensing conditions established by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.