There are not enough employees: due to mobilization in the metropolitan subway, train intervals will be increased

The metropolitan metro plans to increase train intervals due to an "acute shortage" of specialists in labor professions. Among the reasons for the lack of personnel, in particular, the mobilization of employees. UNN writes about this with reference to KP "Kyiv Metropoliten".

Details

Now KP "Kiev Metro" has an acute shortage of specialists in working professions. the reason for the increase in the number of vacancies is partly forced migration, the specifics of professions and mobilization work due to martial law. In particular, about 7% of Metro workers are now in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their number is constantly increasing - explained at the enterprise.

It is noted that in KP "Kiev Metro" there are 83 vacancies - drivers of electric trains, 48 - electricians and 161 vacancies of Turners and locksmiths in the relevant areas.

Taking into account the current personnel situation, train schedules on all metro lines will be changed in the near future. The intervals between trains will be increased by approximately one minute between "peak" and 45 seconds during "peak" hours - warned in KP "Kiev Metro".

Addition

The company notes that it constantly conducts enhanced personnel work to attract specialists. In particular, the Kiev Metro" cooperates with institutions of specialized education and the city employment center.

However, as explained in the company, Metro is a narrow-profile enterprise, and the preparation and adaptation of some professions requires long-term special training. In particular, the driver of an electric train, by the time of his independent work on the line, has been studying for more than 12 months.

Recall

