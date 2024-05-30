There are not enough employees: due to mobilization in the metropolitan subway, train intervals will be increased

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44980 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101280 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144516 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244696 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172962 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164459 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222647 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79391 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110843 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 39169 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 52280 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 89166 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244686 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234876 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221851 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26625 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110843 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112653 views
There are not enough employees: due to mobilization in the metropolitan subway, train intervals will be increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20422 views

The Kiev Metro plans to increase train intervals due to an acute shortage of specialists in working professions. The company says that one of the reasons for the lack of personnel is mobilization. In particular, about 7% of Metro employees already serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The metropolitan metro plans to increase train intervals due to an "acute shortage" of specialists in labor professions. Among the reasons for the lack of personnel, in particular, the mobilization of employees. UNN writes about this with reference to KP "Kyiv Metropoliten".

Details 

Now KP "Kiev Metro" has an acute shortage of specialists in working professions. the reason for the increase in the number of vacancies is partly forced migration, the specifics of professions and mobilization work due to martial law. In particular, about 7% of Metro workers are now in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their number is constantly increasing

- explained at the enterprise. 

It is noted that in KP "Kiev Metro" there are 83 vacancies - drivers of electric trains, 48 - electricians and 161 vacancies of Turners and locksmiths in the relevant areas. 

Taking into account the current personnel situation, train schedules on all metro lines will be changed in the near future. The intervals between trains will be increased by approximately one minute between "peak" and 45 seconds during "peak" hours

- warned in KP "Kiev Metro".

Addition

The company notes that it constantly conducts enhanced personnel work to attract specialists. In particular, the Kiev Metro" cooperates with institutions of specialized education and the city employment center.

However, as explained in the company, Metro is a narrow-profile enterprise, and the preparation and adaptation of some professions requires long-term special training. In particular, the driver of an electric train, by the time of his independent work on the line, has been studying for more than 12 months.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that in due to the mobilization in Kiev, there is an acute shortage of public transport drivers. This threatens the operation of many transport companies that transport passengers in Kiev and the Kiev region

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

