Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Education and Science dispelled the myth about the mass departure of applicants abroad

Kyiv • UNN

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that the number of Ukrainian applicants leaving abroad is approximately the same as those returning. This year's figures are almost no different from last year's, which indicates stabilization in the higher education system.

The Ministry of Education and Science dispelled the myth about the mass departure of applicants abroad

The number of Ukrainian applicants leaving abroad is approximately the same as those returning from abroad. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

I can dispel some myths. We have been talking a lot lately about the alleged mass exodus of applicants abroad. Yes, obviously, there is a certain number who go abroad, but the figures show that there is approximately the same number who return from abroad.

- said Vynnytskyi.

He noted that this year's figures for applicants are approximately the same as last year, within a statistical error of 3%.

It seems to me that this is not so significant

 - added Vynnytskyi.

In addition, he announced a certain stabilization in the higher education system from 2024 to 2025.

Obviously, there are regional differences, and slightly fewer enrolled in the eastern parts of the country, more enrolled in the western parts of universities, but nevertheless, we are talking about a certain stabilization of the system even in the fourth year of the war.

- said Vynnytskyi.

Addition

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets previously reported that there are indeed instances of young people, students, and schoolchildren who are finishing school leaving abroad. If we consider the numbers of Olympiad winners, this is a very significant percentage.

In July 2025, it was reported that, according to a study by NGL Media journalists, high school students are massively leaving Ukraine for safety reasons and to get an education abroad, in order to then realize themselves in other countries. Ukraine has recorded the lowest number of schoolchildren in 30 years.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of 10th and 11th grade students, especially boys, are leaving abroad, emphasizing that the ministry must offer citizens quality, professional pre-higher and higher education.

Anna Murashko

