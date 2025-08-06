$41.680.11
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Bachelor's 2025: over 176,000 applicants should already know about admission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

176,376 applicants received recommendations for admission to bachelor's programs. This year, the algorithm distributed places for both state-funded and contract-based education, including grants.

Bachelor's 2025: over 176,000 applicants should already know about admission

176,376 applicants received recommendations; additionally, in 2025, the algorithm distributed not only state-funded places but also "contractual" ones (including those with grants). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Mykhailo Vynnytskyi.

Details

It is currently known that recommendations were received by:

  1. For state-funded places - 65,493 applicants.
    1. For contract-based places - 110,883 applicants.

      This year, for the first time, the algorithm distributed not only state-funded places but also "contractual" ones (including those with grants).

      - Vynnytskyi noted.

      Among those who received state-funded places, 61,178 individuals are in full-time study, and 4,315 are in part-time study.

      Also, among other data, it is currently known who exactly falls under the quotas:

      Quota-1

      • 4,060 people (of whom 728 are part-time students).

        Quota-2

        • 4,960 people (of whom 129 are part-time students).

          Total - 13.5% of all recommended for state-funded places.

          According to Vynnytskyi, in addition to "quota holders," there are other privileged categories of students who will apply for state-funded places outside the competition.

          An important fact, according to the Deputy Minister of Education and Science:

          • 60% of the total number of applicants were recommended for admission based on their first priority.
            • 86% - based on one of the first three priorities.

              In total, almost 210,000 electronic accounts were created.

              • 195,000 applicants participated in the algorithm's work by submitting applications;
                • about 20,000 applicants did not receive recommendations for any of the submitted priorities. However, there will still be an opportunity to enroll on a contract basis at the next stage (after August 11).

                  Recall

                  Participants of the Unified Entrance Exam (YEVV) in research methodology have received their results. The results card, necessary for admission to postgraduate studies, is available for download in personal accounts.

                  80% of postgraduate applicants this year are men, while approximately the same number did not appear for testing

                  The largest percentage of master's applicants this year passed the exam in the specialties of law, political science, and information technology. However, the entrance threshold was not overcome in percentage terms most often in accounting and finance, economics, and law.

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

