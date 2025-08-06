Bachelor's 2025: over 176,000 applicants should already know about admission

176,376 applicants received recommendations; additionally, in 2025, the algorithm distributed not only state-funded places but also "contractual" ones (including those with grants). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Mykhailo Vynnytskyi.

It is currently known that recommendations were received by:

For state-funded places - 65,493 applicants. For contract-based places - 110,883 applicants.

This year, for the first time, the algorithm distributed not only state-funded places but also "contractual" ones (including those with grants). - Vynnytskyi noted.

Among those who received state-funded places, 61,178 individuals are in full-time study, and 4,315 are in part-time study.

Also, among other data, it is currently known who exactly falls under the quotas:

Quota-1

4,060 people (of whom 728 are part-time students).

Quota-2

4,960 people (of whom 129 are part-time students).

Total - 13.5% of all recommended for state-funded places.

According to Vynnytskyi, in addition to "quota holders," there are other privileged categories of students who will apply for state-funded places outside the competition.

An important fact, according to the Deputy Minister of Education and Science:

60% of the total number of applicants were recommended for admission based on their first priority.

86% - based on one of the first three priorities.

In total, almost 210,000 electronic accounts were created.

195,000 applicants participated in the algorithm's work by submitting applications;

about 20,000 applicants did not receive recommendations for any of the submitted priorities. However, there will still be an opportunity to enroll on a contract basis at the next stage (after August 11).

Participants of the Unified Entrance Exam (YEVV) in research methodology have received their results. The results card, necessary for admission to postgraduate studies, is available for download in personal accounts.

80% of postgraduate applicants this year are men, while approximately the same number did not appear for testing.

The largest percentage of master's applicants this year passed the exam in the specialties of law, political science, and information technology. However, the entrance threshold was not overcome in percentage terms most often in accounting and finance, economics, and law.