Deferred EIT: applicants from frontline regions may be allowed to enter universities without assessment

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to allow applicants from frontline regions to enter universities without taking the EIT, but they must pass it during their studies. This was stated by People's Deputy, head of the subcommittee on higher education of the Verkhovna Rada, Yulia Hryshyna, during the forum of educators and employers: "Youth cannot be held back, they must be let go," reports UNN.

Details

My colleagues and I have registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for a deferred EIT. The essence of this initiative is that those children who live in frontline regions, if they have not passed the EIT, have the right to enter frontline universities. They are obliged to pass the EIT during their studies. How this will happen, we will discuss later, but they should have such an opportunity. This is one of the ways to keep young people in frontline regions - said Hryshyna.

According to her, it is currently difficult to pass such an initiative through the relevant committee.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science developed a draft resolution on the introduction of a "zero course" - a one-year program for applicants who failed the NMT for various reasons. However, after the course, applicants will still take the NMT to ensure fair distribution.