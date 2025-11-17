5 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand" in two days: when they will be able to receive it

In two days since the start of the program, 5 million Ukrainians have applied for the state's "winter thousand," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday on Telegram, promising funds "within 10 days," writes UNN.

Already 5 million Ukrainians have applied for UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program, including 951,613 applications submitted for children. Funds will be received within 10 days. - Svyrydenko wrote.

As the Prime Minister explained, they can be used to pay for utility services, purchase medicines, Ukrainian-made food products (except excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.

Applications can be submitted until December 24.

Recall

On November 15, the state program "Winter Support" started, under which all citizens residing in the country will be able to receive UAH 1,000. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.

After that, the "Diia" application experienced a malfunction, probably due to a large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support."