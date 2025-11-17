$42.040.02
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 10701 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 8322 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 13042 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 11865 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 23524 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 40594 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33344 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62743 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32507 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
5 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand" in two days: when they will be able to receive it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2044 views

In two days, 5 million Ukrainians applied for the state program "Winter Support", including 951,613 applications for children. The funds will arrive within 10 days and can be used for utility services, medicines, Ukrainian-made products (except excisable goods), books, charitable contributions, or postal services.

5 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand" in two days: when they will be able to receive it

In two days since the start of the program, 5 million Ukrainians have applied for the state's "winter thousand," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday on Telegram, promising funds "within 10 days," writes UNN.

Already 5 million Ukrainians have applied for UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program, including 951,613 applications submitted for children. Funds will be received within 10 days.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

As the Prime Minister explained, they can be used to pay for utility services, purchase medicines, Ukrainian-made food products (except excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.

Applications can be submitted until December 24.

Recall

On November 15, the state program "Winter Support" started, under which all citizens residing in the country will be able to receive UAH 1,000. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.

After that, the "Diia" application experienced a malfunction, probably due to a large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support."

Julia Shramko

