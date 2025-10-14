$41.600.10
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

In a year of the Online Marriage service in Ukraine, over 17,000 couples have tied the knot. During this time, almost 3 million proposals were recorded through the application, 44,322 couples submitted marriage applications, and of these, 17,291 have already married via video call.

From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage service

Over 17,000 couples have married in Ukraine through the Online Marriage service in its first year of operation. This was reported on the Diia application's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during this time, the following was recorded:

  • almost 3 million proposals through the application;
    • 44,322 couples submitted marriage applications;
      • 17,291 of them have already married via video call;
        • 1,522 couples married with priority for military personnel.

          Every day, 200 couples get married through digital civil registry offices in Kyiv and Lviv. Thanks to digital services, couples can get married in Diia from anywhere in the country or even from abroad. Soon, the number of couples who can get married in Diia will increase - we are opening another digital civil registry office.

          - the message says.

          It is indicated that for military personnel, Online Marriage provides priority in date and time.

          To choose a convenient day, go to the Army+ application with a seamless transition to Diia and select the desired date. On the day of the ceremony, just open the link in Diia - the employee of the digital civil registry office will already be waiting for you.

          - the message states.

          "We are digitizing services so that your love has no boundaries," Diia added.

          Recall

          In 2026, it will be possible to dissolve a marriage quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy, using the Diia application.

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

